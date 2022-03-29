Amy Roberts: An editor’s exit

When covering the news in a small town, it’s generally considered wise to remember that the person you are talking about is likely associated with the person you are talking to. Even in our transient community, which can swell tenfold depending on the time of year, someone always knows someone, who has a direct line to someone else. It’s no small challenge to report the news in a small town. On one hand, the profession requires you to be emotionally unattached. Unbiased by dissociation. On the other hand, it’s not humanely possible to be completely untethered to the people you’re writing about, because we’re all connected in some way, and by more than our zip code. Kids go to school together, dogs play at the same park, we support the same nonprofits — somewhere, there’s a connection. And connections create empathy. And empathy creates bias. Editing a small-town newspaper is an occupational tightrope.

Park Record columnist Amy Roberts.



In Park City, all of this is further complicated by the audience — there’s an awful lot of high-powered executives living here who read The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times before the sun rises — and they have a similar expectation of their local paper. The level of investigative journalism they often demand is not exactly aligned with the finances. Champagne taste on a beer budget is an accurate analogy. In a market this small, it’s not uncommon for a high-school intern’s copy to be featured on the front page. Typos and all. Actually, in a market this small, it’s not uncommon for there not to be a community newspaper. Since 2004, an estimated 1,900 local newspapers have gone out of business or merged, creating an information desert across much of rural America.

All of this is to say, being the editor of The Park Record is at once one of the most important, high-profile, difficult and thankless jobs in this community. You’re either pissing someone off, or you’re not doing your job right.

Since 2017, Bubba Brown has done his best to walk the aforementioned tightrope. No net — it wasn’t in the budget. Over the years, he’s done more than proofread my copy and delete my Oxford commas. He’s offered thoughtful advice, encouragement and support. We’ve disagreed many times, but it has always come from a place of mutual respect and a sincere effort to understand each other’s point of view. As a columnist, I’m not bound by the standard ethics of journalism. I don’t have to hide my bias or present both sides of an argument, even when one is clearly wrong. I don’t have to chase sources or fact check myself into tedious oblivion. An opinion piece is what I think and why I think it. I don’t have to give a damn if someone doesn’t agree with me. This of course has incited an interesting collection of hate mail, personal attacks and even once a declaration of “arch nemesis” by a disgruntled reader. More than once, Bubba has reminded me conviction is more noble than popularity.

This Friday is his last day as editor of this paper. He’s accepted a writing position at the University of Utah. While I’m happy for Bubba and congratulate him on his career advancement, I know his departure will create a void. Being the editor of a small-town newspaper is not for the faint of heart. Or the thin-skinned. Or for those who wish to retire one day. Being the editor of a small-town newspaper is hard. Finding the right person to replace one is even harder. I can only hope the hire agrees with me on the merits of the Oxford comma.

Amy Roberts is a freelance writer, longtime Park City resident and the proud owner of two rescued Dalmatians, Stanley and Willis. Follow her on Twitter @amycroberts.