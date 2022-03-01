Amy Roberts: Boomers and bombs

My parents, being the boomers they are, will occasionally reflect upon their childhood and tell stories about growing up in the age of war. After the then-Soviet Union detonated a nuclear device in what is today Kazakhstan, the Cold War heated up, and American school kids were taught to “duck and cover” as part of their 1950s curriculum. For my mom, this meant diving under her desk and keeping her head down. My dad insists the drills were done differently where he went to school. There, kids lined up against an interior wall and sat with a book over their heads.

Park Record columnist Amy Roberts.



My niece is now 7, about the same age as my parents were when someone convinced them a hard cover copy of “Charlotte’s Web” was all the protection they needed to survive an atomic bomb. I’d like to think there’s no way my niece would accept this logic if duck-and-cover drills were part of her daily life today, but considering she’s convinced the mosque near her house is Aladdin’s vacation home, I have some doubts. Of course, I much prefer she gets to innocently believe in magic carpet rides rather than live in fear of explosions and forgetting the exact location of the nearest bomb shelter.

It’s something I can’t wrap my head around. The fear, or reality, of invasion and war. Technically, I suppose I haven’t lived during a time there hasn’t been a war. I was a kid when I heard my president demand Mr. Gorbachev “tear down this wall.” Not long after, U.S. troops were sent to the Gulf. There was a swift invasion of Panama. We got tangled up in Somalia, and Bosnia, and Croatia. Then it was Kosovo. Later Afghanistan. Then back to Iraq. I don’t think we ever left Somalia. Syria and Libya are somewhere on the list too. I’m sure there are others.

Maybe it was my age at the time, or maybe it’s because I’m not from a military family, but all of those wars just seemed so, I don’t know, distant. Peripheral I guess. They were happening, but they were outside my focal point.

Despite the lack of U.S. involvement, this one feels different. Closer. In reality, it shouldn’t. Just another small and weak man in a faraway land, desperate to prove himself with tanks and guns. What Putin lacks in stature and sanity, he makes up for in shortsightedness and ignorance.

I don’t pretend to understand the nuances of why there is no foreign military aiding Ukraine. I know it’s complicated and involves dozens of allies and thousands of potential consequences. It cannot be summed up in a meme. Still, though, there’s something entirely un-American about all of it. We love a good underdog story. Coming to the rescue is our thing, even if actually rescuing is not. Yet here we sit next to other world leaders with their NATO badges, wagging our fingers at Putin and offering to cheer Ukraine on from the sidelines. To send troops would essentially cause a world war, because it would mean Russia just attacked a NATO ally. Or something like that. Still, the “thoughts and prayers” approach feels a bit ineffective. No dictator has ever backed down because Dave from Iowa changed his Instagram profile picture to the Ukrainian flag.

As difficult as it is to watch this unfold knowing the cavalry isn’t coming, it’s equally difficult to comprehend this type of unprovoked attack. It’s akin to turning on the local news and learning Sugar House just fell and Chinese forces are making their way towards the capital. And instead of any assistance, governors in Idaho, Colorado, Wyoming, Nevada and Arizona are sitting around with a book on their heads, tweeting their disapproval.

Amy Roberts is a freelance writer, longtime Park City resident and the proud owner of two rescued Dalmatians, Stanley and Willis. Follow her on Twitter @amycroberts.