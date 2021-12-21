Amy Roberts: Expectation vs. reality

I’ve worked in the public relations and marketing space for a good part of my career. I understand the need to occasionally give content some sex appeal and make whatever you are trying to promote sound a bit better than it actually is. For example, if you’re trying to sell a small, run-down house that hasn’t been updated since the ’60s and probably should be condemned, a copy wizard will describe the property as “a cozy mid-century charmer with good bones and loads of potential. It’s just waiting for your vision!” Got a piece of ugly old artwork you want to get rid of? Wordsmiths will claim it is “a one-of-a-kind collector’s piece, perfect for someone with a discerning eye for creative talent.” And that bridesmaid dress you wore in 1985? Suddenly it becomes “a designer vintage gown, ideal for your next magical evening out.”

Park Record columnist Amy Roberts.



A good marketer helps a potential customer see the vision and ignore the reality. As such, I expect the marketing team at a local upscale hotel to win all sorts of industry awards soon. Because they somehow turned a flimsy plastic tent into a “Stunning, Completely Clear Après-ski Bar.”

They even got a write up about it in Travel + Leisure magazine. The article’s author made the space sound so fabulous; I was certain the $2,000 minimum for après ski VIP seating had to be worth every penny.

The bar is described as, “a stunning, clear, and heated 1,600-square-foot structure with vaulted ceilings located slopeside.” Three sets of double French doors are highlighted amenities, as is a wooden bar with a mixologist — not to be confused with a bartender.

Later, readers are promised, “The new lounge also hosts a raised VIP area, providing a bird’s-eye view of the festivities, as well as wine and Champagne service, cocktails, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages.”

Naturally, I was curious about Park City’s newest, clearest and most coveted venue, so I skied over that way last weekend to check it out. At first, I wasn’t convinced I was in the right spot. All I saw was a partially assembled greenhouse. The support stakes were still being constructed and orange electrical cords snaked their way through the snow, powering the drill that was being used to screw the bar together. The plastic walls were mostly snapped in place, with some corners flapping in the wind. I didn’t have a tape measure, but the 1,600 feet promised in the article seemed like a very rounded-up estimate. I would have pegged it about one-third of that size. Perhaps they’re counting vertical space too — after all, the tent does boast vaulted ceilings. Which is good for those raised VIPs expecting a bird’s-eye view.

While I was taken aback by the gaps between the description I read and the reality of what I saw, I have to applaud the copywriting team. They made a plastic tent sound like the most prestigious venue in town. And there’s little doubt that it will be at capacity as soon as it opens. There will likely be a waitlist for those who will happily pay $2,000 to secure the VIP seating for their party of (up to) 10. I’m not entirely sure how sitting in a corner of a tent makes you a VIP, but at least they’ll have a mixologist.

Amy Roberts is a freelance writer, longtime Park City resident and the proud owner of two rescued Dalmatians, Stanley and Willis. Follow her on Twitter @amycroberts.