Amy Roberts: Flight or fight

A few months ago I devoted some ink to the topic of unruly airline passengers and the alarming increase of aggressive, if not violent in-flight behavior. At the time, the Federal Aviation Administration put out numbers noting it received about 2,900 reports of threatening or disruptive conduct between January and June, which was quite an upward spike from the typical 100 to 150 cases reported in an average year. Of those 2,900 reports, roughly 2,200 were attributed to passengers who refused to comply with the federal mandate they wear a mask while airborne.

Even if you eliminate the 2,200 mask-related issues, those additional 700 incidents are still a disturbing increase from the annual average. What used to be the 12-month tally of confrontations borne from frustration is now the monthly number. And after the past few weeks of airline-related news, I’m beginning to understand why some passengers are, well, flying off the handle.

While the CEOs of major airlines continue to enjoy their eight-figure salaries and billions received from taxpayer-funded bailouts, their passengers are increasingly left with fewer options and customer service standards that make a day dealing with the DMV seem enticing.

Last month, Southwest Airlines canceled 2,400 flights with next to no notice. The airline blamed bad weather and air traffic control issues in Florida, but the finger-pointing failed to take off given no other airlines suffered a similar fate over the same weekend. In the end, thousands of passengers were left stranded, forced to pay out of pocket for additional hotel stays, extended car rental fees, meals and other unexpected expenses. Those stuck at home didn’t fare any better. Hundreds of passengers reported having to pay absurd amounts for last-minute flights on another airline while others missed the boat — literally. Multiple passengers couldn’t get to Miami to catch their departing cruise ship in time and were out thousands.

Last week, American Airlines took its turn, canceling over 1,600 flights. Weather was dutifully blamed again, along with staffing shortages. But the latter excuse is, as the kids say, pretty sus. Airlines that accepted federal pandemic relief money (and they all did) were barred from laying off workers. Furloughs were required to be reversed when the aid money became available. To get around such a pesky requirement for accepting billions of dollars, many major airlines offered cash incentives to thousands of employees in exchange for their voluntary resignation. Essentially, airlines paid employees a little cash to quit their jobs while pocketing billions meant to cover salaries. Who knew you could book a flight on Bernie Madoff Airways?

Anyway, now there’s a staffing shortage. And none of those bailout funds are being used to compensate travelers for expenses they incur. I know this from recent personal experience. This summer I booked an international flight on Delta. Four days before it was due to depart, I noticed in my app the flight was canceled. There was no option to rebook. The customer service rep (and I use that term loosely) insisted our only option was a refund — for the flight. We were on the hook for seven nights of lodging that had already been paid in full, which was no longer refundable due to the short notice. Island flights were also not refundable, along with a host of other pre-paid expenses. Re-routing was out, the rep insisted, because it was “an advanced schedule change.” It took over 12 hours of begging, demanding and a few tears, but we eventually got on another flight, one day later. We still paid for a night in a hotel we couldn’t use, among other things.

I had to fight like hell for a subpar resolution. And when I got on the plane, the frustration and resentment came back. I didn’t take it out on the flight attendants, but it doesn’t surprise me that some do, knowing they’re out thousands of dollars and countless hours of time through no fault of their own. Given these trends, holiday travel ought to be interesting.

There’s not much passengers can do. Most politicians don’t fly commercial, so they aren’t inclined to consider legislative action that protects consumers. Live PC Give PC is this Friday. Maybe someone can start a charity that covers unexpected travel expenses for those who get screwed over by the airlines. But in the meantime, I hope everyone supports our local nonprofits and donates to another worthwhile cause.

Amy Roberts is a freelance writer, longtime Park City resident and the proud owner of two rescued Dalmatians, Stanley and Willis.