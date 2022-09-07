Amy Roberts: Moving the moose

Park Record columnist Amy Roberts.

It’s a funny thing when you move to the mountains — they have a way of moving you. At least, they should. But if the recent chatter on Nextdoor — which is essentially a social media app for neighborhoods — is any indication, it seems some people move to the mountains and have no problem demanding the wildlife here be removed.

I’m certain I set a new personal record for sighing last week as I read the drama unfold post by post on Nextdoor. Here’s the Cliffs Notes version:

A mom and baby bull moose have spent much of the summer in the Prospector area, lounging in shaded backyards, munching on trees along the Rail Trail, and cooling off in the neighborhood stream and pond.

Until last week when a woman named Shelane, who apparently does not actually live in Prospector, felt her dog was “threatened” by this mamma moose and called Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to have the moose and its calf relocated.

I’m not sure what this lady’s definition of threatened is, but I’ve passed the two moose dozens of times this summer while walking my dogs, and neither mom nor baby ever paid any attention to us, even when we accidentally and unexpectedly came within feet of them due to their camouflage. I’ve also seen dogs who live along the Rail Trail bark at the moose while excitedly jumping up and down — the owners always scold their dogs and bring them inside to avoid further disturbance. All wild animals are unpredictable, but given what I personally witnessed with this particular moose duo, they weren’t quick to react.

The caller certainly was, though.

Once the neighbors who do actually live in Prospector became aware of the situation, many were outraged. Most of us enjoyed encountering the pair, watching the baby’s antics, and all the free tree pruning. But aside from the entertainment value we were robbed of, several in the hood seemed upset that the person who called the DWR tried to justify her actions by posting a number of wildly uneducated “what if” scenarios to the thread, stating nonsense like:

What if the mamma moose charges a dog?

What if people got too close to take a photo, and she trampled them?

What if the baby moose walked away from the mother and was hit by a car?

What if we demanded a common sense test before allowing people to live in Park City? We’d have at least two more moose in town.

You don’t have to be a wildlife biologist to know wild animals want nothing to do with humans. We leave them alone and respect their space, and they are kind enough to do the same in return.



Further, encountering moose and other wildlife in the mountains is a calculated risk we all take every time we leave our homes. Most of us have been surprised by a moose at some point but have managed to cope without demanding its relocation.

Aside from this, given my personal experience with an officer at the DWR, and a number of stories that have been relayed to me about the department in general, I’d sooner trust a horoscope reading from the Zodiac killer than anyone at the DWR to act in the best interest of wildlife.

An update on Nextdoor stated the moose were relocated to someplace in central Utah. I don’t know what is more traumatizing for the mother. Being tranquilized with her baby nearby and shoved in a trailer or waking up to realize she’s now forced to live in someplace like Fillmore.

I can’t believe this needs to be said, but apparently it does: We live in the mountains, and that means we have to share our open spaces with the animals that were here long before we started building million-dollar homes in their habitat or hiking our pugs through their territory. The onus is on us to cohabitate with wildlife, not demand its relocation.