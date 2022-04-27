Amy Roberts: No Place to Park City

Park Record columnist Amy Roberts.



Last week, Vail Resorts announced plans to require paid parking reservations on the Park City Mountain side during the 2022/23 ski season. The notice included a few other changes too, but they neglected to mention what it will cost to reserve a spot. Given the price of a hot dog on the mountain is $9, I think it’s safe to predict the cost to leave your car in a designated location will be north of that amount.

As expected, a lot of locals are voicing their disapproval. And no doubt, it’s not ideal for those who traditionally spend a couple of hours most mornings getting in their laps before 10am. Assuming parking will be $20 per car, and someone averages 40 ski days in the season, the price to park over the course of the winter is suddenly about the same as the cost of their pass. I imagine the idea of Vail pocketing even more money is also part of the angst for some. For a lot of locals, hating on Vail is a pastime almost as popular as skiing the company’s resorts.

I understand the objections on principle, but I’m not sure I wholeheartedly agree with them. Sure, I’d love to see long-time local pass holders get complimentary front-row parking just as much as I’d love to smash the patriarchy and abolish corporate greed, but none of those things are going to happen. If we can force ourselves to look past the personal inconvenience and the unpleasantness of further lining Vail’s already deep pockets, this might not be the worst idea the company has ever had. (Attempting to trademark the town’s name was objectively a worse idea.)

For years, there’s been a “do something” mantra about the traffic in town, particularly during peak ski weekends. But no matter how many busses are added and how many “Resort Parking Full” signs flash on the roadsides and how many pleas there are to use public transportation, the congestion gets worse every season. In large part because there hasn’t been a disincentive to drive. The bus usually takes longer – it has more stops to make and sits in the same traffic. The signs warning us of a full parking lot are only accurate the minute the last spot is taken. Skiers come and go throughout the day, and many drivers are willing to roll the dice. Aside from this, there’s a freedom that comes with a set of car keys — we can leave when we want and stop at the store on the way home. Simply put, we like being in the driver’s seat. And for the most part, we haven’t been forced to pay for this preference. It will be interesting to see if paid parking influences our behavior or we just chalk it up to the cost of living here. The same goes for tourists. Will they just tack it on to the cost of their vacation or seek public transportation options? We won’t know for another year, but we can no longer claim our “do something” demands weren’t heard. Maybe we should have been more specific.

Vail’s traffic mitigation plan comes on the heels of a two-year research project spearheaded by the Park City Chamber of Commerce. Over 2,200 members of the community participated in the survey and according to the chamber, the vast majority report they’re worried about the impact of tourism and think the town is too crowded. The study is forcing the chamber to re-evaluate its mission and marketing efforts. A draft version of the chamber’s new plan will be shared at a public information meeting starting at 6pm on April 27th at the Jim Santy Auditorium. And yes, parking there is still free.