Amy Roberts: Thanksgiving at home

It’s been several years since I’ve spent a Thanksgiving holiday in Park City. For the past decade or so, I usually took advantage of the four-day weekend, combined it with a few days of PTO, and found myself collecting a passport stamp somewhere warm. While I was forced to take a break from that tradition in 2020, I still managed to get out of town on a road trip last year. So while it’s been a minute since I spent the last Thursday in November here, I’m pretty sure there is usually more snow. It’s one of the reasons I typically travel at this time — to use up all my leftover sunscreen and get in one last sun-soaked jaunt before a few months of blustery temps and crowded ski hills.

This year, though, I timed my beach holiday a week early and now I’m here. Though I can’t say there’s much variation in the temperature. I’ve now comfortably worn shorts in November on two different hemispheres less than one week apart.

The resorts are doing all they can to create a base for skiing. But with temperatures in the 50s much of day, the effort seems futile. It’s the first time since I’ve lived here that I can recall opening day being pushed back. As of now, Park City Mountain Resort plans to have its annual Tree Lighting Celebration this Friday. Part of the festivities include an ice carving demonstration. Given the forecast, they might want to consider a tree planting celebration with a new water feature. The “Greatest Snow on Earth” might need to start coming with an asterisk. *The greatest snow on Earth, but only available in limited quantities.

Since skiing is out, it’s likely some of us will try to put a dent in our holiday shopping list over the holiday weekend. Technically “Black Friday” isn’t a holiday, but we certainly celebrate it more than we do, say, Columbus Day. I read somewhere that more employers give their staff the day after Thanksgiving off than they do on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Which is kind of disheartening when you consider the meaning of them. One celebrates unbridled consumerism and pathological consumption, the other is meant for us to peacefully evaluate our similarities rather than our differences. Our priorities, or at least our recognized holidays, seem a bit off.

Nothing says goodwill and reflection like setting aside one day each year to get in line at 3 a.m. and trample people in hopes of snagging a robot vacuum. In America, if you camp out for a TV, you’re a savvy consumer; but if you camp out for social justice, you risk getting shot.

Thankfully, I don’t have much left on my list and regardless, I buy nearly everything online. Next to my father, the most important man in my life is Ed, the UPS driver. Without him my house wouldn’t be furnished, my dogs wouldn’t get fed, and I’d be naked four days out of the week.

On the heels of Black Friday there’s Small Business Saturday, followed by Cyber Monday, then Giving Tuesday — which kind of feels like the leftover low-fat, gluten-free dessert no one wanted on Thanksgiving. Giving Tuesday is the digital equivalent of dropping change in a red Salvation Army bucket. And, after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, change is just about all some of us have left. It makes me wonder when Empty Wallet Wednesday will be recognized.

Amy Roberts is a freelance writer, longtime Park City resident and the proud owner of two rescued Dalmatians, Stanley and Willis. Follow her on Twitter @amycroberts.