Amy Roberts: The festival’s future — IRL or URL?

Right about now, we should all be recovering from a collective Sundance hangover. Movie buffs should be recuperating from the madness of rushing from film to film; service workers should be reclaiming hours of lost sleep after working two and sometimes three shifts each day of the festival; those who found themselves “on the list” should be recovering from wearing impractical shoes at any of the many open-bar parties; and others should be exhaling after a long, intense and bustling week.

But that’s all in a “normal” world. The pre-COVID kind, when maximum occupancy rules were generally disregarded and we were lucky to have six inches of space between humans, much less a requested six feet. This year was quite different. Even more different than the 2021 festival. Despite both being held virtually, last year felt like pumping the brakes, this year felt a little more like whiplash.

A year ago, people understood and accepted the Sundance Film Festival needed to be virtual. There wasn’t yet a readily available vaccine and the decision to go online was made long before flights and hotel reservations were booked. This year’s festival? Not so much. The decision to switch from IRL to URL was made with just two weeks’ notice, leaving those with pre-purchased ticket packages, lodging and other expenses with all the feels of winning a Razzie.

It’s understandable, if not applaudable, Sundance canceled the in-person event this year. And, as a nonprofit with a considerable amount of upfront expenses and financial obligations, it’s understandable they couldn’t issue full refunds. It is equally understandable many people are upset about that policy. I can see both sides, but I’d probably only see one side if I’d spent a few hundred dollars on a package that included in-person events that didn’t happen.

Last year, there was ample time to plan and promote a virtual festival, and despite organizers trimming the typically 10-day event down to seven and screening just over half the average number of feature films, the total audience reach was still 2.7 times greater than normal, with viewers from all 50 states and 120 countries tuning in. Those kind of numbers simply aren’t possible in person. Flipping the script, PIBs (people in black) spent an estimated $135 million in the state and generated roughly $18 million in state and local taxes the last time the festival was held in person. Those kind of numbers simply aren’t possible online.

So a decision will need to be made relatively soon. As a nonprofit, Sundance Institute’s paraphrased mission states it is dedicated to the discovery and development of independent artists and aims to introduce audiences to the work of filmmakers. But like any organization, money matters. And sponsorship dollars and upsells for in-person events are more difficult when the action is limited to a laptop viewing.

For another plot twist, the festival’s contract isn’t up for renewal for a few years, but there is an “opt out” clause, which would allow Sundance to roll credits on its time in Park City after the 2023 event. It’s a bit confusing, but essentially because the Institute moved from its Silver Star home to its current location on Kearns Boulevard in 2019, it appears the opt out clause could be activated if desired.

Though it’s probably not likely. The decision to do so would need to be made in the next month, and it doesn’t seem likely the Institute is ready to fully commit to a solely virtual future. A few years from now though, who knows? There could be a very different backdrop.

Amy Roberts is a freelance writer, longtime Park City resident and the proud owner of two rescued Dalmatians, Stanley and Willis. Follow her on Twitter @amycroberts.