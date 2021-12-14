Amy Roberts: The road less traveled … and plowed

Last week’s news from the Utah Department of Transportation announcing it would no longer clear snow from a portion of Marsac Avenue, also known as the Mine Road, and instead simply plans to close the road with every snowfall this winter, came as a surprise to say the least. UDOT officials waiting until 48 hours before the first big snowstorm of the season to inform the city of the change to its longstanding service was, well, cold.

The stretch of road impacted is about a 1-mile section of Marsac Avenue between Prospect Avenue and Wheaton Way. For locals, this is essentially from the avalanche gates to the turnoff going up to Silver Lake. For employees who work at Stein Eriksen Lodge, or The Montage, or anywhere in upper Deer Valley, and the businesses that depend on these workers, they’re essentially out of luck. Now, the thousands of people — employees, residents, hotel guests and anyone else hoping to make it to Silver Lake or Empire Pass when there’s more than 1 inch of snow on the ground will have to coil their way up and twist their way down Royal Street.

Officially, UDOT’s reasoning for the change is an inability to renew its contract with the previous plow service. That plow service was not able to hire enough drivers this season to continue offering its service, and UDOT says it couldn’t find any other company to do it, so closing the road every time it snows was the next logical step. Except of course, UDOT is an agency run by the state of Utah, so logic is rarely a factor. Spite, however — well, that seems more logical.

It’s not exactly a secret that the relationship between the city and UDOT is, ummm, icy. A couple of years ago there was a lot of money offered to widen S.R. 248, somewhere in the $60 million range. The idea caused a bit of a minor uprising by residents, and city officials essentially asked UDOT to consider other solutions. Fresh out of any desire to creatively problem solve and in the business of making sure roads accommodate cars, UDOT said “take it or leave it.” After thoughtful consideration the city said “No, we’d rather not have an interstate system running into town.” So UDOT took its millions of dollars and drove off in disgust. And you know what they say: Revenge is a dish best served cold and unplowed.

So here we are with limited winter access to upper Deer Valley. But on the flip side, we do have a really slick new sledding hill. I sure hope all the money UDOT is saving by not plowing that mile or so stretch of road is put into a high-interest savings account, earmarked for the first lawsuit filed when it takes emergency responders far too long to spiral up or wind down Royal Street in a snowstorm. At some point, when that road is closed, seconds are going to count. Someone is going to have a heart attack, or there will be a fire, or a skier is going to hit a tree. UDOT’s petty action, or rather inaction, isn’t just inconvenient; it’s dangerous.

Worse, there aren’t many alternatives because UDOT essentially owns the section of road in question and the agency has to grant permission to any third party, including the city, to plow it — an authority it has not yet given. Which begs the question: Why not? The only logical answer I can surmise is payback. UDOT expects to be in the driver’s seat.

Amy Roberts is a freelance writer, longtime Park City resident and the proud owner of two rescued Dalmatians, Stanley and Willis. Follow her on Twitter @amycroberts.