Amy Roberts: Turns, tears and teaching

There’s an old adage that goes something like this: Even the worst day of skiing is still better than the best day of work.

Park Record columnist Amy Roberts.



I’ve probably nodded in nonchalant agreement to that statement for years, never giving it much thought. Then I spent three straight days teaching my 7-year-old niece to ski. Now I think it’s more accurate to say something like, “Even the best day of teaching a kid to ski is still harder than the most difficult day of work.”

For starters, I’m not a Slinky. Forty-something-year-old women are not meant to crouch, bend and contort in the way required for collecting a little human who is splayed in the starfish position on the side of a mountain. It’s a physically demanding, if not painful, experience — one that requires both a hot tub and Advil at the end of the day. But the sore legs, aching back and exhausted arms are nothing compared to the patience required, or the exasperation that follows the 293rd time you hear yourself saying “pizza wedge” and “French fry.” After just a few days in this role, I’m certain kid ski school instructors are the most underpaid people on the planet.

Teaching Addison to ski was a delicate balance between joy and misery. There were faceplants, tears, some blame that I wasn’t holding the leash right, laughter, pride and post-run bragging based nowhere near reality. (After her first leash-free run, she insisted she “skied a black diamond” and was the fastest person on the hill.)

My niece has been out here many times in her seven years — both winter and summer. She’s skied before too, but we’ve always paid someone else to teach her and admittedly, she spent past lessons mostly drinking hot cocoa and eating s’mores. In winter’s past, the whole skiing thing just never quite clicked, but she caught on to the après situation like a boss.

This year, I played instructor. Mostly because my sister forgot to book a lesson in advance and being spring break, there was no other option. But also, I hope skiing will eventually be the one thing we’ll be able to enjoy and do together. Most other hobbies and sports involve, if not require, additional family members. But skiing can be ours. Being from Nebraska and skiing at most three or four days each year, it’s unlikely her mom and stepdad will ever graduate from their current beginner-level status. And my parents haven’t sat on a lift for years. Sure, there are other interests I could pursue with Addison, but I also know that if she falls in love with skiing, she’ll never have the money to buy and do drugs. Though something to dull my pain would have been welcomed.

Getting a kid ready to ski is like standing at the back of a three-hour line at the DMV with 1% battery life on your phone and no available charging options. The socks, the boots, the forgotten mittens, the insistence on poles. I’m half surprised to have all my teeth this week, having just narrowly missed getting kicked in the face with tiny-person ski boots because they weren’t comfortable. I tried explaining that if ski boots are comfortable, they don’t work. Then I realized she’d put them on the wrong feet.

And this is before we even got off the bus. The actual walk from the bus drop-off to the lift line was another debacle. I imagine watching a drunk monkey trying to carry logs of firewood is not that much different than watching a kid try to carry their skis. No matter how many times I put them on her shoulder, within seconds she was cradling her skis and/or dropping them.

By the time we finally got on a lift, we were both exhausted. In all, the two hours we spent at the resort required roughly five hours of planning and seven hours of recuperating. Mad respect for the people who do this for a living.

Amy Roberts is a freelance writer, longtime Park City resident and the proud owner of two rescued Dalmatians, Stanley and Willis. Follow her on Twitter @amycroberts.