Amy Roberts: Under the Banner of Suppression

Park Record columnist Amy Roberts.



When I first moved to Park City roughly two decades ago, the friends and family I was leaving threw me a going away party. Some brought small gifts, mostly “remember me” tokens like framed photographs taken at some point over the course of our relationship. There were a few gag gifts too, like a heated nose warmer and a bottle of wine for my ‘emergency rations’ supply. Back then, you still had to be a member to get into a bar in Utah, and most of the outside world assumed it was incredibly difficult to purchase alcohol in the state. They weren’t wrong about the inconvenience, at least considering I was leaving a state with drive-through liquor stores, but I’ve never found reason to be fearful of a shortage.

Of the offerings presented to me that night, there’s only one I can still easily locate (the wine is long gone, the old photos tucked away in a box somewhere). But the gift I do still have is John Krakauer’s book Under the Banner of Heaven. The friend who gave it to me explained it was mandatory reading for anyone moving to Utah.

It took me a few months to settle in, unpack my belongings, and crack open the book, but once I did, I didn’t put it down. I was certainly aware I had moved to a predominately Mormon state, but admittedly I didn’t know much about the religion prior. And besides, I figured, Park City was pretty removed from the church’s influence. I naively assumed any and all things Mormon would have little impact on me. In hindsight, maybe ‘delusional’ is a more appropriate word than ‘naïve’ to describe this assumption.

Anyway, that book was my first real reading on how the church started and what its early beliefs were, and why, even as changes (or revelations) have been made to evolve with a collective social acceptability, there is often still a prevalent undertone of misogyny, racism, perfection, and judgment in the culture.

Now the book is a television miniseries on Hulu. Rainy and cold weekends in May have a way of making it acceptable to binge several episodes, so that’s what I did. The show is not entirely accurate, but it does a nice job of following the factual events and the timeline laid out in the book and blending those with the drama and character complexity required to hold a viewer’s attention. Though given what transpired that night in 1984 — the gruesome murder of Brenda Lafferty and her infant daughter at the hands of her fundamentalist brothers-in-law — it’s difficult to imagine having to dramatize things too much.

Almost always, the book is better than the movie, or in this case, the TV series. But there’s been an underlying theme in each episode that I don’t recall in the published version. Granted, I read it 20 some years ago, so perhaps it was there and I just never picked up on it. But in the show, it’s not subtle. You can’t not notice how often church leaders try to distance the church from its own history and avoid tough questions. Instead of addressing child brides, plural marriages, racist beliefs, and violence, the actors playing church leaders are content to bury these unpleasant truths and instruct followers not to dig into the past or ask questions. You sort of get this pat on the head, “don’t you worry” vibe.

Which doesn’t seem to have changed much in the nearly 40 years since the murders and investigation took place. Sure, there’s a Hollywood element to the show, and perhaps the whole hiding from the truth thing didn’t really happen as depicted. Except that it does still happen. Just a few days ago it was revealed that Heber City’s overwhelmingly LDS city council and its mayor tried and failed to hide payments made to two police officers who say they were retaliated against after voicing concerns about their chief of police using excessive force on a handcuffed suspect. Heber City’s mayor seemed to dismiss the threats of revenge by reinstating the chief and telling officers, “Karma’s a bitch.” The city also made several attempts to prevent the release of any evidence related to the incident and, in violation of state law, withheld information about the payments made to the officers.

We can only hope for leaders in this state to open their eyes and see that the notion of blind faith is an antiquated expectation.