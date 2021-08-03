Amy Roberts: Vaccine veils

Sometimes the line between amusement and amazement is blurred. You can find something to be shocking at the same time it gives you reason to chuckle. That was the case last week when I read about a new trend among some anti-vaxxers who are now reportedly getting the vaccine, but are dressing in disguise to do so.

Park Record columnist Amy Roberts.



According to Dr. Priscilla Frase, the chief medical information officer for Ozarks Healthcare in Missouri, some patients are changing their appearance and pleading with their health care providers to keep their change of heart under wraps.

“I work closely with our pharmacists who are leading our vaccine efforts through our organization, and one of them told me the other day that they’ve had several people come in to get vaccinated who have sort of tried to disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, ‘Please, please, please don’t let anybody know that I got this vaccine. I don’t want my friends to know,'” Frase said in a statement on the hospital’s social media page.

While this movement seems to be mostly limited to Missouri, its central theme is a bit of a pandemic in its own right — we’d rather double down on being wrong than admit we’ve learned something new and changed our mind.

Admittedly, when the vaccine was first announced, I was hesitant and had no plans to get jabbed anytime soon. My reason for this stance was that I simply didn’t trust the Trump administration, and I was skeptical of anything developed under his watch. But in the months that followed, I listened to experts, I read the science and I came to understand my gut reaction was wrong. I didn’t look to confirm my bias; I looked for the truth. I have not spent my life studying infectious diseases, nor have I performed clinical trials or written peer-reviewed scientific research papers. There are people who know quite a bit more than me about this subject. Expertise and evidence changed my mind.

While I think it’s a bit comical someone is willing to wear a wig to their vaccine appointment, I also find it rather disheartening. Isn’t it better to normalize saying things like, “In light of new information, I have changed my mind,” or “From the evidence I now have, I have decided to rethink my position on this topic.” There’s nothing wrong with having been wrong. We have all bet on the wrong horse at some point, it is how we learn. And that’s what is supposed to happen; we are meant to evolve.

Of course, that evolution has to be safe. It can’t be met with a flippant “I told you so” or “What took you so long?” Growth has to be accepted without judgment. As Socrates said: It’s better to run out of vaccines than to run out of disguises.

I have a hard time understanding the resistance to getting vaccinated. It’s the only way we’re ever going to get out of this and prevent an even worse mutation than the delta variant. Trump gets credit for getting it developed, it’s been proven time and time again that the government can actually tell you what to do, we do know what’s in the vaccine, and it has been proven safe. The alternatives are wearing masks and/or more lockdowns. And if the costume stores have to close, we’re in even more trouble.

Amy Roberts is a freelance writer, longtime Park City resident and the proud owner of two rescued Dalmatians, Stanley and Willis. Follow her on Twitter @amycroberts.