Amy Roberts: Willing to go down in flames

We’ve heard the warnings for months — last season’s dismal snowpack combined with this summer’s increasingly hot temperatures and negligible rainfall have made Park City a proverbial tinderbox — ripe for a wildfire. And last weekend, the warnings became reality.

The response — by those fighting the fire, those keeping us informed and community members stepping up to help those under evacuation orders — was nothing short of impressive. The aerial assault on the fire looked like a reenactment of the Normandy invasion, with helicopters and planes of all sizes filling the skies. The number of crews who assisted topped out around 250. FEMA quickly authorized the use of federal funds to help with the cost. Reports and updates were delivered in real time, by numerous sources through every imaginable platform. Homes and deeply discounted lodging were offered to strangers within minutes of the evacuation order. Local businesses agreed to take pets at no cost. Food and other supplies were delivered to the incident command center and the emergency shelter set up at the high school.

All in all, we are grateful and lucky no people have been injured and no homes destroyed. But that good fortune feels a little overshadowed by the fact there were actually people who refused to leave, despite the mandatory evacuation orders. On Saturday, Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez sent out a plea via social media that read, “To the residents who are refusing to evacuate for the #ParleysCanyonFire – you are hampering efforts and are putting first responders in danger. PLEASE evacuate immediately!”

As if the anti-vaxxers weren’t enough of a liability, now we learn there are anti-evacuators who also “won’t be told what to do.” Other humans in their path be damned.

It’s time to create a new word that combines selfish, stubborn, and stupid. Stupornfish?

For the life of me, I cannot comprehend this behavior. People are risking their lives to save your home, why make it more difficult for them? Why roll the dice and willfully endanger so many others? Did the My Pillow guy convince these people he has proof the fire was a hoax? Did they simply “do their own research” and come to the conclusion the fire was fake news? What do these people tell law enforcement who come to their door and ask them to leave? “You’ll have to pry my house from my burnt, dead, unmasked, vaccine-free body.” Sure, evacuating is inconvenient. But isn’t possibly being burned alive also kind of a hassle?

When pushed on the why, the response is often something about freedom and rights, with zero acknowledgment of the social responsibility that comes with that freedom and those rights. Given that, I think it’s well past time for consequences of being stupornfish.

If someone is able to get a vaccine but refusing to do so, fine. That’s their right. But then health insurance companies should have the right to refuse coverage for any COVID-related care that person might need. Likewise, hospitals should be granted the right to turn them away, saving beds and resources for those with a non-self-inflicted issue.

Don’t want to evacuate when ordered to do so? Cool. That’s your right. But you best make sure your garden hose doesn’t have any kinks because you’re on your own. No one is coming to save you when the flames get too close and you change your mind. On the plus side, your family will save on cremation fees. Oh, and in the event you survive, the nearby houses that couldn’t be doused in fire retardant due to your presence, well, you’re on the hook for the cost of any repairs and damage.

If decency and common sense can’t compel people to do the right thing, maybe consequences will.

Amy Roberts is a freelance writer, longtime Park City resident and the proud owner of two rescued Dalmatians, Stanley and Willis. Follow her on Twitter @amycroberts.