Betty Diaries: An invisible crown

It was a brilliant bluebird day last week as I stood on a cat track near Silver Lode lift at Park City Mountain. I looked up as my friend Gidget paused on the trail just above me. She was looking nervously at the sagebrush poking out of the snow. “You got this,” I called out.

Gidge skied down beautifully, but toppled forward just as she reached the spot where her husband and I were standing. Both skis were splayed out like a frog. She said she was okay; just twisted her ankle.

There was no way this ankle could be broken. She’d just recovered from a season-ending accident last season. Gidget was determined to ski, but after a couple of runs, her ankle was throbbing and we decided to call ski patrol.

A young patroller wearing tortoiseshell Pit Vipers showed up and loaded my friend onto the sled, zipping her into the bright blue sack. Gidget smiled gamely and flashed a thumbs-up sign. Her husband knelt beside the sled watching helplessly as the patroller prepared to ski his wife down the mountain.

An hour later, in the Intermountain Health clinic just below First Time lift, the doctor confirmed it. Gidget’s ankle was broken and her season was over.

It was the first run of the first day of a 10-day ski trip.

As I walked to get my car so I could pick her up, I thought about the first time I met Gidget.

She was sitting in the middle of a king-sized bed at the Crystal Lodge Hotel in Whistler, BC. She was eating chicken pot pie and wearing a rhinestone-studded tiara. My friends and I had been on our way to the hot tub when we stumbled on the apres-ski room party. Gidget, a tiny blonde who was clearly large-and-in-charge, had a bottle of Prosecco and poured us some into plastic champagne flutes.

That’s when I noticed the man standing in the corner, his pants pulled down to his ankles. A group of apres skiers in long underwear was gathering around him. A bunch of rowdy middle-aged dudes drank beer and smoked cigars in the hot tub just outside their window.

I had wanted to go in the hot tub, but there was no chance of that now, what with the man-stew happening out there. So, I sipped my bubbly and wandered over to check out the scene in the corner. The dude with his pants down stood in his tighty whities, proudly pointing out a bruise on his thigh which was the size of a flatiron steak.

“That’s my husband!” Gidget called out from the bed, pointing her fork like a scepter.

For most, that Whistler ski trip was memorable because it was such an epically bad season, our trip organizer managed to get half our money back. But, for me, it became unforgettable because it was the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Their names are Susan and Ted, but I’ve always called them Gidget and Moondoggy — a tribute to their youthful, adventurous spirit.

Flash forward 20 years, and here they were, visiting me in Park City for a few days before meeting up with another group of friends for a week of skiing at Snowbird. At least that had been the plan before Gidget broke her ankle.

After much deliberation, we decided she’d stay with me and rest up while Moondoggy continued with the trip to the Bird. One of my friends lent Gidge his knee scooter and I managed to score her an appointment with one of the best foot docs at the Rosenberg Cooley Metcalf clinic.

It was the least I could do. After all, Gidget has always there for me. Including that time nine years earlier when I’d broken both my hands in a head-on collision with another skier at my local mountain in upstate New York.

That injury happened just two weeks after my husband had left me. So I was living alone at the time and already felt broken on the inside. I had been too proud to ask my friends for help. Now, I had no choice.

Gidget was the first friend to visit me the day of the accident. She stood by my bed, a box of straws in one hand and a bottle of Colace in the other. Pro tip: for someone on prescription painkillers who can’t hold a cup, those are two of the most thoughtful gifts you can ever receive.

She set them on my nightstand and gave me a gentle hug. “All of your friends see what you’ve been going through. We just didn’t know how to help. Now we know exactly what to do. We’re here for you.”

Lying in bed with both arms cast from the thumbs to the elbows, you do what the doctor tells you. You figure out how to take a shower, change your clothes, hold a wineglass between your fingers. And how to lean on your friends. The ones who help you heal from the inside out.

As I write this, my friend Gidget is sitting on the couch in the other room like the princess and the pea. She is small yet mighty; her crown is invisible. Her broken foot is propped up on pillows as she gazes out the window to the mountains she won’t be gliding down — at least not this time around.

Tonight, I will pour both of us a glass to toast a friendship that’s endured 20 ski seasons and so much more. A friendship that’s gotten us through all the injuries you can see. And especially the ones you can’t.