Hey Siri, watch your back. There’s a new bot in town.

ChatGPT, which launched in December, has been lauded as the best AI chatbot ever released to the public. The app doesn’t just answer questions. It’s trained to learn what humans actually mean when they ask a question. It then answers conversationally with stunning creativity. ChatGPT can do anything from composing a Shakespearean sonnet, to finding bugs in computer code, to creating a tutorial on how to remove a peanut butter sandwich from a VCR — in the style of Biblical (King James) verse.

Like Lensa, the AI tool that turns your selfies into artistic portraits, the chatbot can be illuminating, hilarious, wildly addictive — and scary as hell. Some experts say that AI in general will be at least a billion times smarter than humans in 20 years or less. That’s like 10 Sir Isaac Newtons to a gnat. ChatGBT, or “Generative Pretrained Transformer,” is just one shiny, new object in the field that Silicon Valley says will likely change the future of humanity.

AI is a mirror of the best and worst of us. Remember the chess-playing robot that broke his young opponent’s finger when the kid tried to rush the bot’s next move? Mo Gawdat, the former chief business officer of the “moonshot factory of innovation,” Google X, says that we humans are like the parents of Superman, hopefully raising a child who will serve humanity rather than destroy it.

“Human happiness will affect the ethics and behavior of machines,” said Gawdat, also the founder of OneBillionHappy, a movement to prioritize contentment over fear and doubt. As he sees it, never in human history has the pursuit of happiness been more valuable.

That happiness is exactly what I was pursuing last weekend at the Pool Bar at the Pendry. It was my birthday and my friends and I had just finished a glorious bluebird ski day at Park City Mountain. Fueled by rounds of spritzes and Whispering Angel rosé, we turned to ChatGPT.

My friend Matt Lawyer told me he’s been having a lot of fun playing around with the app. He said that last week, a friend and he used it to bang out an entire cookbook. “I’m fascinated by the fact that you can put in the exact same prompt, and seconds later, it will generate a different response.”

Using the prompt “write a haiku on the love of skiing in Park City,” ChatGPT generated this:

Snowy slopes in view,

Park City, my heart calls out.

Skiing, my true love.

Moments later, from the same prompt, it generated this:

Skiing in Park City,

Wind blowing, heart soaring high.

Love in every turn.

The next day, to further underscore his fascination with the app, Matt sent me the following story, which he said ChatGPT generated in less than 20 seconds.

Kate’s Birthday Surprise

Kate, the vivacious Park City newspaper columnist, was excited to celebrate her birthday in style. She invited all her friends to join her for an après ski bash on the rooftop Pendry deck. The views of the ski mountain were breathtaking, and the champagne was flowing.

As the night progressed, Kate and the DJ hit it off, bonding over their love for music. But, as the party went on, Kate discovered that the DJ had a reputation as a womanizer. Heartbroken, she confronted him, only to have him apologize and ask for a second chance.

The next day, Kate was still feeling down, until her friends, Katie, Melinda, Nikki, and Kerry, encouraged her to embrace the moment and try her hand at DJing. To everyone’s surprise, including her own, Kate was a natural, and soon had the partygoers on the dance floor.

The DJ couldn’t resist her newly found talent and approached her, telling her that he was truly sorry and that he wanted to make things right. Kate, surrounded by the love and support of her friends, took a chance on the DJ and they created the hottest new DJ duo in Park City.

Nikki from Australia, Kerry the interior designer, Katie the ski teacher and the fashionable Melinda cheered them on as they performed together, creating a beautiful musical experience for everyone.

In the end, Kate learned to trust her instincts and embrace new opportunities. She found love and success in the most unexpected place, and was grateful for the support and encouragement of her wonderful friends.

Not exactly Hemingway, but I guess Siri isn’t the only one who needs to watch her back.

To create the story, Matt said he provided ChatGPT with a series of politely framed prompts which might be even funnier than the story itself.

1. Please write a short story in the style of Guy de Maupassant. The plot is about a small, mountain-ski-town newspaper columnist partying hard on her birthday.

2. Please change the name of the protagonist to Kate. Also, please add a romance with the DJ who is making the music for dancing as between Katie and the DJ.

3. Please reference Kate’s friends by their names at least once. Their names are Katie, Melinda, Nikki and Kerry. As background: Nikki is from Australia, Kerry is an interior designer, Katie teaches skiing and Melinda is very fashionable. The location of the ski town is Park City, Utah. The location of the party is the rooftop Pendry deck which has lots of amazing champagne flowing and great views of the ski mountain. The party is also an après ski party. Everyone is beautiful.

Whatever the future brings, I take cold comfort in the hope that OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, followed the robot code of ethics as described by sci-fi writer Isaac Asimov in 1940. The first rule of robots? They must not harm or allow harm to come to we mortals.

Steve Jobs once said, “The broader one’s understanding of the human experience, the better design we will have.”

Call me a hopeless optimist, but the more the world becomes non-human, the more human we must become.