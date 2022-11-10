More Dogs on Main: A new worst idea ever

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde.

Tom Clyde mug

The election is mostly over, with some key races still being counted. Overall, it was kind of a shrug. Georgia is likely to go to a runoff in December and others decided as votes dribble in. There probably will be some recounts here and there. Things seem to have run smoothly and the men and women who are professionals in running elections did their jobs. Imagine that. We should be grateful for them and the work they do. The space lasers were deflected, dead South American dictators weren’t manipulating voting machines from the grave. It almost felt like a return to normal. Arizona is still outstanding and anything’s possible there. It was largely a good night for the status quo, which pretty much guarantees that nothing will get done for another couple of years.

I’m disappointed that Mike Lee was reelected. It’s not that I’m a big fan of McMullen, who, after all the campaigning, still remained an enigma. I just thought there should be consequences for participating in Trump’s attempted coup. But Lee won, and can now get back to being as ineffective as he always has been in the Senate.

The good news is that we can welcome Flo and the rest of the Progressive Insurance family back into our lives after they were crowded out by the terrible campaign ads. As usual, the press coverage of the campaigns nationally seemed long on poll results and the horse-race aspect, and extremely short on policy discussions. What can be done about inflation? Where are we on climate change, and China, and on and on. But we know every detail about Herschel Walker’s busy sex life.

A while ago, I wrote that the worst idea ever was TV screen advertising on the safety bar on chairlifts. It’s still terrible, but there’s something new that might be worse: $14 flights to California. Alaska Airlines announced that they are extending service from San Diego and San Francisco to Salt Lake. More than that, they have a new ticket pricing system that sounds a bit like an Epic Pass for air travel. You pay a $49 subscription fee every month, and for that, you get up to six round-trip flights. There’s an additional charge for the flights, so in the case of a San Diego to Salt Lake flight, you would pay an additional $14.61. It’s hard to find a sandwich for that in Park City. It seems way too good to be true, and I tried to figure out if that was round-trip or each way. Does it cost more if you want to fly at something other than three in the morning with stops in Las Vegas, Seattle, Boise, and Bozeman along the way? I couldn’t figure that out for sure, though it actually looks like it is a direct flight, non-stop, and potentially at a reasonable time of day. For $14.61.

You can’t get an Uber to Kimball Junction for $14 bucks. It costs more to drive your own car to Salt Lake. Even factoring in the subscription fee (only $8 round-trip if you use your full subscription of six trips each month), it now costs less to fly up from San Diego and ski at Park City than it does to park your car at the resort for the day.

Well, that’s just terrible news.

I’m guessing that the pricing model assumes a lot of people will “subscribe” at $49/month, but not actually fly anywhere. The skiers in San Francisco probably won’t be making six trips to Park City in May. Park City is uninhabitable in May. Six round trips a month is more of a commute than travel. There are pilots ready to go on strike because they don’t want to fly that often. So the bet is that there will be a pile of unused subscription fees in the bank at the end of the month, like unused gym memberships. The assumption on the Epic pass is that most of them will only be used a few times a year, offsetting the heavy use by layabout locals who ski every day. But still, San Diego and San Francisco are close enough that they might as well be counted as “locals” at $14.61 per flight. They can come and ski for the day and be home for dinner on the beach that night, carbon footprint be damned.

I suppose it works both ways, and now that weekend skiing is so unpleasant, we could all pack up and fly to San Diego for the weekend for $14 bucks. It’s not Hawaii, but the water isn’t all that cold in January. You can stick a toe in the ocean for that.

There appear to be packages that allow even more flights with a higher monthly fee, if you wanted to make 24 flights a month, for example. Why anybody would want to make 24 flights a month is beyond me. But I suppose it’s cheaper than rent to live on Alaska Airlines, spending your nights on the red-eye flying back and forth to California every night and showing up for work in Park City the next day. We have people living in worse conditions.