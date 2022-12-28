More Dogs on Main: The year in review

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde.

It was another delightfully strange year around here. There were some news stories that were left hanging. For example, the great lasagna theft in Prospector remains unsolved. A Prospector resident accused her neighbor’s dog of stealing her lasagna that was, for reasons that remain unexplained, being stored outside. It could have been the dog, a raccoon, or a passing hobo on the rail trail. We’ll never know. The dog’s not talking, and nobody tested it for garlic.

Another story that didn’t get the attention it deserved was the local woman who complained that she had ordered sea scallops at a Main Street restaurant and was instead served sliced potatoes disguised as scallops. And the waitstaff had foreign accents. Which can only lead to the conclusion that Main Street restaurants are fronts for foreign governments stealing Tik-Toks from visiting Texans.

Time magazine announced that Park City’s Arts and Culture District was among the top 25 places to visit in the entire world. The piece seemed to be written by a reporter who was put up at the Pendry and never made it past the bar, let alone south of the McPolin barn.

Our Congressman, John Curtis, was front and center at the groundbreaking for the county bus garage building, which is being built with $25 million in Federal funds. Curtis voted against that funding, but it was an election year, so he showed up to take credit just the same.

The Park City School District just continues to amaze us for all the wrong reasons.

We made it through the worst drought in centuries with only minor inconvenience. Water managers worked a miracle, and several people slightly reduced their water use.

In more serious news, 2022 was a year when we learned about limits. There are limits to how many people we can shove into this canyon, limits on how many people we can shove on the ski hill, limits on how many cars we can pack on our streets, and limits to the number of people who will do hard work for insulting pay. And this year, we broke every one. After the year of Covid weirdness, the country went on a travel binge. The town was overflowing on the holidays. That travel binge came with a terrible snow year and an operational failure at PCMR. Jay Hamburger’s story about the $9 hotdog became famous around the world, upstaging the Arts and Culture district. Park City Mountain resort took a well-earned plunge to dead last in the Ski magazine resort rankings. Lodging numbers are down about 20% for this Christmas week, and I don’t hear anybody complaining about that. Things are running smoothly this year because we’re not over capacity.

County voters approved at $50 million bond for open space preservation, and shortly after, a once-in-a-lifetime conservation deal presented itself. The County Council scuttled it. It’s hard to get the full story because it was all in closed sessions, and the private parties involved have declined public comment. I’ve talked to several people involved, and their private comments on how they were treated by our elected officials are disappointing, to say the least. The conservation buyer has moved on.

There is now bus service to Heber, which seems long overdue but was complicated because of funding issues. Wasatch County is finally on board, and it seems to be a success. There is also bus service to the top secret park-and-ride lot at Richardson Flat, but unlike the Heber service, this was designed to fail. Instead of shuttling skier traffic from the satellite lot to the base of the resort, it dumps them out to transfer to another already-full bus at the High School. That ought to be the perfect transit route. All the people parking there are heading to the ski resorts — one concentrated pick-up and two concentrated destinations. No stops. But instead, we drop them off where they don’t want to go, so they can transfer to another bus. I drive by the lot most days. Some mornings there are as many as six cars there. The day skiers from Salt Lake, who are parked at the grocery store, have no idea it’s even there.

Satellite parking has to work to deal with the traffic and parking problems. There is not another alternative. Both resort parking lots are slated to be out of service for a couple of years for construction of hotels on top of them. Richardson offered a solution to that, too, but not if you can’t get there from here, and its very existence is a deep secret.

The news isn’t all bad: The Park City Mountain resort parking lot hotel project, the Deer Valley parking lot hotel project, and the Dakota-Pacific development at Kimball Junction spent the year in planning purgatory with no discernible progress.

There was real progress on the affordable housing problem. The new dorm building at the Canyons Village is coming on line, the city has approved additional housing at Bonanza. It’s a hole we can never dig our way out of, but this is progress. t’s sort of undone by the approval of the project at the Film Studio, where the new commercial space will create more jobs than the affordable housing component covers, so in the end, that one is a net loss in workforce housing, plus more traffic on S.R. 248.

2022 was a year filled with the kind of weirdness that makes this such a great place to live.