Park City pulse: An unforgettable ‘meeting of the minds’

Jennifer Wesselhoff, president and CEO of the Park City Chamber/Bureau. | Courtesy photo

Monday’s sold-out Annual Meeting at Pendry Park City was an unforgettable ‘meeting of the minds’ of hundreds of visionary leaders who recognize that post-COVID, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to embrace change and achieve a prosperous, sustainable tourism economy.

That’s why we recently underwent our own internal transformation at the Chamber, with a revised mission statement that we serve our mountain community, inspire sustainable travel, drive equitable economic prosperity, and catalyze positive change.

Our sharpest focus will be the soon-to-be-released Sustainable Tourism Plan (STP), balancing the needs of visitors, the economy, the environment and our unique lifestyle.

The STP evolved over the last year at the same time as we deepened our community engagement, welcoming 100 new partners and pushing our total membership to more than 900. We also approved our first legislative policy agenda with positions on housing, regulations, labor and employment, business climate, immigration and the environment.

But the most delightful moment of the meeting came with the announcement of the recipient of the Myles Rademan Spirit of Hospitality Award, introduced by Myles himself. Myles is the founder and director of Leadership Park City and has served on the Boards of the Park City Community Foundation, the Utah Ski and Snowboard Association, and the Chamber/Bureau, to name just a few.

This year we are honoring Teri Whitney, a model of civic leadership for more than 40 years. Like many of us, Teri’s Park City story started elsewhere, in her case in 1977 California, where she heard of the Chateaux Après Lodge offering winter management positions to college students. That temporary gig turned into a lifetime of commitment. Teri met and married Doug, her husband of 43 years, soon after arriving, and they raised two children in Park City. “When I first arrived, living here year-round was very difficult,” Terisaid. “There were no jobs. That’s why I wanted to have my hands in everything.”

From her position as GM of Snow Flower Property management, Teri selflessly offered her time and talent to better Park City and Utah. She was a founding member and first President of the Park City Area Lodging Association and served on the Utah Tourism Industry Coalition board. She was one of the first in line when Myles founded Leadership Park City and was among the first graduates. She has been a board member of Ski Utah and was selected to the Chamber/Bureau Board more than once.

Retiring in December 2021, Teri continues to consult, though she has more free time to pursue the perfect ping pong match and evenings at cribbage. But the outdoors – especially skiing – keeps her in the fresh air. “I’ll be skiing and just stop and look around thinking, ‘I can’t believe I live here,'” Teri once remarked. “It is such a beautiful place.”

In her comments announcing the award at the Annual Meeting, Chamber/Bureau Board member Rhonda Sideris of Park City Lodging cited Teri’s love of sending weekly inspirational quotes. She found one which all who know Teri agree sums her up well:

“The older I get, the greater power I seem to have to help the world. I am like a snowball—the further I am rolled, the more I gain.”

Park City has undoubtedly gained much for having Teri Whitney as part of our community for the past 45 years.

Thank you, Teri, and congratulations!