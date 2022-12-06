Park City Pulse: Helping seasonal workers

Jennifer Wesselhoff, president and CEO of the Park City Chamber/Bureau. | Courtesy photo

What’s the “reason for the season?” It’s not only our skiers, snowboarders and perfect snow. We could not pull off being Winter’s Favorite Town without the thousands of seasonal employees who flock here every year. From New Hampshire to New Zealand and all points between, they bring a knack for hard work and a special ski town vibe that makes the PC experience unique.

But it’s not an easy life. Long hours and unpredictable schedules are just the beginning for these (mostly young) people. Dealing with the public (not always fun), finding safe, affordable housing and reliable transportation, being away from home or one’s home country, handling personal finances, eating right, and being cautious of nightlife excesses that can affect health and employment are just a few challenges, along with finding friends and purpose in a new and temporary place. That’s a lot of stress.

In response, we recently launched the Seasonal Workers Resource webpage, a new initiative for the 22/23 season in collaboration with many of our Chamber/Bureau partners. This one-stop source of information and reference will help seasonal workers feel welcome and supported while offering tangible, practical help to make their PC sojourn happy and fulfilling.

To build it, we talked with employers about worker needs, listened to our nonprofit partners, and put ourselves in workers’ shoes. How do I find food on a tight budget? How can I get to work on time using public transportation? Where can I live, and how can I find roommates? What if I need a doctor? Or police? How about inexpensive clothing? What if I can’t pay the rent on time? The list goes on.

In addition to links to all-around providers such as the Christian Center of Park City, which has food pantries and thrift stores, the page guides workers to agencies like Park City Roommate Roundup and the Housing Resource Center at Mountainlands for housing help. We’ve added ‘how-to’ guides for free public transit, including the High Valley micro transit and Ride On Park City phone apps. Law enforcement and emergency services are part of the mix, too.

Dealing with sickness and injury can be frightening if you don’t know where to turn. The page provides easy access to People’s Health Clinic, Park City Hospital and the Summit County Health Department.

We prominently acknowledge the need for mental health services, an often-overlooked concern. Depression, loneliness, anxiety and isolation are daunting problems for young people far from home and can lead to substance abuse and even more severe mental health crises. Our site links to Connect Summit County and their unmatched entry to the local mental health infrastructure, which they offer at no charge.

It’s not all dealing with the serious stuff. We never forget the spirit of adventure that inspires so many to wander so far from home, so we have “things to do” and “sites to see” sections, which include opportunities to meet others and make new friends.

I’ve loved seeing the Seasonal Workers Resource initiative bring out the caring side of many Chamber/Bureau partners. For example, the owners of Tina’s Bakery, native Argentinians Valentina Udabe and Agostina Alvarez, have offered to serve as contacts for any Spanish speakers with questions about PC life.

We are deeply fortunate to welcome seasonal workers who not only keep our economy humming but whose viewpoints, cultures and customs add to the cosmopolitan vibrancy we enjoy. Help us spread the word about a resource designed just for them and visit the site yourself at visitparkcity.com/members/resources/seasonal-workers . We appreciate any ideas on how we can make it even better.