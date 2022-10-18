Red Card Roberts: Quiet, there are polar bears

Park Record columnist Amy Roberts.

It would surprise almost no one that I’m generally not considered much of a rule follower. A bender, skirter, occasionally a breaker if the situation warrants. But follower? Hardly. Except when it comes to traveling. And especially when a passport is involved. For some reason, I tend to be compliantly by-the-book once I’ve crossed an international border. When traveling abroad, I’m strangely obedient. I don’t question the rules or test their plasticity.

But I got thrown for a bit of a loop last week when visiting Canada. I had the opportunity to join a polar bear safari with Natural Habitat Adventures , one of only two companies to hold an exclusive permit allowing access to the Churchill Wildlife Management Area, where this time of year, the world’s largest concentration of polar bears waits for the Hudson Bay to freeze over and the seal hunt to begin.

I was ready for a list of rules on this trip. After all, we were searching for — and possibly interacting with — one of the planet’s apex predators. Detailed instructions about safety were expected, if not welcomed. We couldn’t leave our hotel after dark or carry food or drink outside while on the tundra. We got the lowdown on how to behave if a bear approached our vehicle and everything else one might find necessary for survival. This predictable list of rules was covered on the first night of our trip. But then there was one tenet that threw us all for a bit of a loop: No talking about politics.

I don’t think that last one had anything to do with agitating the bears, rather it was likely more about agitating each other.

The more I considered this rule, the more I liked it. I’ve been on dozens of trips where a group of strangers is getting along swimmingly, bonded by destination and experience. Then, usually with harmless intent, a discussion political in nature rises to the surface. Almost immediately the once-friendly and cohesive group suddenly becomes divided as people gravitate towards others of a like mind to share meals or photos or bus seats. Most of the time everyone is still cordial enough but it’s often a forced politeness. A tight smile replacing the previously authentic connection.

We are all guilty of this — it doesn’t matter which side of the aisle we lean towards. It’s human nature to click with people who perceive the world in the same way we do. Even the politically agnostic suffer from confirmation bias, often seeing such a divide as confirmation of why they hate politics or don’t take a side.

The “no politics” rule was unexpectedly pleasant. And remarkably difficult to adhere to. Mostly because it’s hard to find something to talk about that doesn’t have a partisan impact.

It’s reasonable to suggest a discussion about climate change and human impact are likely when viewing polar bears in Canada’s sub-arctic tundra. Especially considering Nat Hab is the conservation travel partner of World Wildlife Fund . But such a topic felt iffy given how much we’ve politicized the fate of our planet. When our group learned that female polar bears can, for lack of a better term, self-abort should a stronger male come along after she’s been inseminated, it was easy to quip “Good thing they don’t live in America, that’s illegal now.” But even in jest, it wasn’t wise given bodily autonomy made it to the ballot.

When a non-US citizen innocently inquired about American gun laws, her questions were met with an uncomfortable silence. How do you tackle that one without a political leaning? And when one of the Canadian tour guides mentioned what an unplanned trip to the hospital would cost in the unlikely event someone got hurt, it was challenging not to comment how many more zeros that figure would have one thousand miles south.

We can’t even compare the cost of reattaching a limb without it becoming political.

While the rule was welcomed, and we all made a concerted effort to follow it, it was quickly apparent that being completely compliant was akin to being mostly mute. Perhaps the polar bears appreciated the silence.