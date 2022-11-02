Red Card Roberts: The least worse thing

Park Record columnist Amy Roberts.

The refreshing thing about living in a ruby-red state is the general lack of political ads leading up to an election. Sure, we still get a few robocalls and texts; a candidate’s ads still pop up on various websites we frequent. Some busy intersections are dotted with signs. But compared to the utter inundation of a swing state, Utah enjoys relative political ceasefire.

It makes sense. Why spend all that time and money when it’s all but guaranteed that the one with the magic “R” on the ballot will win? The last time Utah voted for a Democratic president was almost 60 years ago, in 1964. We haven’t elected a left-leaning U.S. senator since 1970, or governor since 1984. Given this history, it’s hardly a surprise we’re more likely to see an advertisement for Mr. Mac than Mr. McMullin.

Yet here we are. This year’s senate race between Republican incumbent Mike Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin is the liveliest — and most expensive — in state history. Over $25 million has been spent on ads, and that figure is expected to climb further with less than a week to go and an estimated 12% of voters still undecided.

The money number is hardly surprising. It takes cash to win a race. What is startling is the fact that 12% of voters are still undecided between the two candidates. Writing about candidate choices in 2008 , the memoirist David Sedaris said that to put them in perspective, “I think of being on an airplane. The flight attendant comes down the aisle with her food cart and, eventually, parks it beside my seat. ‘Can I interest you in the chicken?’ she asks. ‘Or would you prefer the platter of (poop) with bits of broken glass in it?’

“To be undecided in this election is to pause for a moment and then ask how the chicken is cooked.”

Lee is simply not palatable. That’s not to suggest I’m all-in for McMullin. He’s hardly progressive. He seems to represent my father’s Republican party, before extremism and delusion took over. I don’t necessarily like him, but I can live with him. It’s an oddly low place to set a bar, but basically since McMullin is not a Trump sycophant who bows to a Cheeto-colored Captain Moroni, he got my vote.

I don’t know if McMullin would be any better than Lee, but I’m confident he couldn’t be worse. Lee’s incredibly condensed hypocrisy highlight reel includes:

• Initially running for senate on the campaign promise to amend the Constitution so senators could only serve two terms. In 2017, Lee even signed a pledge that he would co-sponsor such a bill. Yet here he is, running for a third term.

• Lee frequently brandishes his pocket Constitution, yet he consistently fails defend the words printed on it if doing so doesn’t serve him. For example, when former president Trump claimed children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants shouldn’t receive citizenship, Lee said nothing, despite this suggestion being in direct contradiction of the 14th Amendment. Lee was also silent when Trump declared that as president, his “authority is total.” You’d think such a professed lover of the Constitution might at least mutter something about the 10th Amendment.

• When major U.S. companies voiced criticism of Georgia’s election law designed to suppress the vote of people of color, Lee (who said he hadn’t even read the law), said “I find that kind of intrusion unseemly and inappropriate.” He went on to say, “It’s wildly partisan what they’re doing,” and that the corporate criticism was “a blatantly partisan move.”

This is the same man who lauded Citizens United, the landmark Supreme Court decision that corporations are people, hence removing reasonable campaign contribution limits. He was giddy when Hobby Lobby won a court case that essentially declared the business to have individual religious rights. And, no matter how hard I dig, I just can’t seem to find any trace of Lee shaming the MyPillow Guy for being “wildly partisan” or “unseemly and inappropriate.” Lee also readily accepts campaign contributions from corporations. How are those not “a blatantly partisan move?”

Then of course there’s Lee’s claim that he did not want to “further divide an already divided nation,” when he blocked a bill to create Smithsonian museums for groups whose histories have been widely ignored. So I guess sending a series of desperate text messages to former chief of staff Mark Meadows claiming to be working “14 hours day” looking for ways to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election was an act of unity?

Evan McMullin might not be my first choice, but he’s certainly the least embarrassing.