Ridgelines: Joy in simple life on the mountain

It was one of those days last week to which we have all become accustomed over the last month. Skies were overcast with a little peek of occasional sun. Temperatures were in the 20s with new snow framing the ski runs on a soft, grippy, carvable surface at Deer Valley Resort. It’s like it’s never going to stop!

Kris Feddersen (known to all simply as Fuzz), was ripping a nice line along the snowy edges of Silver Buck, his Rossignols neatly together as he effortlessly carved simple autopilot turns down the pitch.

Coming to a stop, he yelled out to me, “Hey, let’s sneak in to Quincy’s Cabin.” I’ll admit my ignorance. I’ve been skiing Deer Valley for over three decades. I’ve been through Bucky’s Back Yard and Oompa Loompa. But I didn’t know about Quincy’s Cabin. We scooted into the aspens, following a well-worn track. Lo and behold, there it was, with about four feet of snow neatly stacked on its little roof.

On that day, Fuzz and I were just a couple of skiers on the mountain having a good time in our own backyard. We’ve known each other for over 30 years, from the time he was a rising freestyle aerials star. We’ve stood together on the freestyle show tour as Fuzz called the action on the trampoline at the New York Ski Ball or on the deck of the splash pool at the Utah Olympic Park.

But today, we were sitting in the woods hanging out at a little cabin with doll-like figurines inside, framed by aspens and evergreens with big, white pillows of snow on their limbs. I think we were both wishing we had a beer.

What I’ve always liked about Fuzz is that he doesn’t wear his resume on his chest. As long as I’ve known him, it’s been all about the other athletes. As we rode up Silver Strike Express, I asked him how many kids he’s coached or mentored. He just laughed and shook his head. Together, we did a little math and figured it was around 500.

As an athlete, Feddersen was among the best — Olympian, World Cup winner and Hall of Famer. As an early-years freestyle athlete, he did it all — moguls, aerials, even ballet. He and fellow Parkite Trace Worthington were the marquee athletes ushering in the new sport in the ‘90s. After retiring, he picked up a coaching gig with the U.S. Ski Team for the 1998 Olympics and was a part of the gold medal success of Nikki Stone and Eric Bergoust.

His day job in the winter is overseeing Deer Valley’s Ski With a Champion program, where he and other famed Olympic and Paralympic athletes spend the day with guests. Some days it’s arcing turns down Solid Muldoon, maybe easy cruising through the woods or powder drops in the Daly Chutes. It’s not unusual to make turns with Hollywood elite. But occasionally a young bumps skier will drive him into the ground with seven straight hours in the moguls. “Boy, I was spent that day,” he said.

Both of us have spent our careers in sport. And we both appreciate the value of mentorship. The kids Fuzz works with at Flying Ace All Stars shows know how to flip and spin. What he takes the most pride in is teaching them life skills — setting goals, being on schedule, looking sharp at all times and schmoozing with the guests.

That hobnobbing with the guests doesn’t necessarily come naturally. Fuzz often reminds them as he gently pushes them into a crowd to meet fans.

“The shows are a personal thing for me that I really thought were cool. They had two purposes. One was promoting our sport of freestyle aerials and showing people how cool it was. But the second part was to fund some of the athletes, so they aren’t flipping burgers, they’re flipping their bodies.”

What’s the common denominator of all of this? It’s simply being outdoors in the majesty of snow-covered mountains. It’s something that’s been a hallmark of his life going back to when he was a kid ripping it up on Mt. Werner in Steamboat Springs.

“I was back in Steamboat recently and skiing this glade in the trees,” he said. “And this memory just came back to me about skiing this very same line when I was maybe eight years old.”

On a sunny winter morning at Deer Valley, you’ll find Fuzz ripping down Stein’s Way or in the trees off Lady Morgan.

“I guess I’m kind of a simple person,” said Feddersen. “I just like being outdoors. I love just riding my bike up here in the summer and just being out in the woods.

“There’s something special when you’re skiing powder in the trees, you’re by yourself and you stop and you take a deep breath and you look around like there’s something kind of magical about that.”