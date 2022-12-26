Ridgelines: The science of snow

Nestled amidst snow-laden evergreens, my ski partner, Drew Hardesty, stood against an imposing hand-carved wall of snow. The wind was howling, blowing the pellets of graupel onto our goggles. The dense forest provided little shelter as the storm front rolled in.

Welcome to the Wasatch backcountry!

Just a short time earlier we had left the shelter of our trucks at a trailhead on the Guardsman Pass Road at the head of Big Cottonwood Canyon. Hardesty, a veteran forecaster with the Utah Avalanche Center, led the way, advising me that our route today would stay out of avalanche terrain — a comforting thought amidst the many new challenges that were racing through my mind as I switched from lift-served mentality to touring with skins on the bottom of my skis and a transceiver hugging my chest.

In the parlance of snow safety, I have the gear, I have the training and I had grabbed the forecast. What I didn’t have was the level of comfort that only years of experience can bring, which left me fumbling with equipment and struggling with technique.

Hardesty is a seasoned backcountry pro. He spends four or five days each week skinning up ridgelines, observing snow conditions and providing reports to help keep the rest of us safe.

Drew led the way up a small skin track through the aspens, kind enough to take a notch off his usual pace so I wasn’t all that far behind. Our destination today was along the lower west flank of 10420, that simple hike up from Guardsman Pass above Park City that Parkites love every summer.

The forest slowly turned from aspens to evergreens as we climbed. An occasional clearing greeted us with an imposing view of the ridgeline from Clayton Peak to Mount Millicent to the Honeycomb Cliffs above Solitude.

I kept my eyes keenly on my guide as he climbed the low angle grade, nimbly zig-zagging up the short, steeper sections. I was challenged as I made a 180-degree turn, getting my skis up and over a small evergreen right in our track. The skins grabbed firmly and helped me push on.

We reached a small clearing with a slight pitch to the northwest. “What do you think,” he asked. I was ready to get to work, recording a podcast on snow safety, and this clearing looked as good as any.

As we settled in to our task, a friend of Drew’s came skiing up out of nowhere to lend a hand. Taking a shovel from his pack, Hardesty went to work like an artist, carefully sculpting a nearly five-foot-deep snow pit. Sticking his avalanche probe into the snow, it was clear the ground was even farther down.

To snow safety experts, a snow pit is a look into the past and a predictor of the future. Decades of experience analyzing snowpack was swirling through Hardesty’s mind as he gave me a tour of the seemingly simple wall of snow. He began poking his glove into the wall, starting at the top and moving downward. Much of the snow was solid, but at different levels his fingers went right into the sugary layers.

He quickly landed on a layer identified as the snow event that blanketed the Wasatch in mid-December. There was a layer of over 18 inches of snow above a weak band that separated recent snowfall from the past. Grabbing a small saw from his backpack, he carved vertical cuts to isolate the layer. All it took was a quick tap from above to chunk off a solid layer of snow.

That, my friends, is an avalanche on a miniature scale.

Moving down the wall, he pointed out several other storm breaks, going back to late-October. Each one of them represented a weak layer with potential for a slide.

The storm was growing in intensity as we wrapped up our work. Stripping the skins from my skis, I clicked my heels into the bindings and prepared for the run back down. This is the fun part … or, it’s supposed to be.

Drew pushed effortlessly out of the clearing and into the tree glade. It had been a week since the last storm, but even with the compression of time there was a foot of untouched powder as we carved a silent path down to the trailhead.

It always takes me a period to get accustomed to my lightweight AT gear. But I managed what I thought were some nice turns in the fresh snow. Suddenly to my right, Drew came into view — his body coursing through the aspens like a mountain stream cascading down through the forest.

The unfamiliar environment caused challenges for me to find the comfort zone. But I left with a good feeling from the experience, and a bit more knowledge about staying safe in the backcountry.

With a click of our poles, we said our goodbyes as Drew turned around and headed back up the ridgeline. In the words of my guide, “it’s a good life!”