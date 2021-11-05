Teri Orr: A slice of life — with a squeeze…

The Toly family will tell you they are no strangers to addiction and substance abuse. It deeply changed their family structure and their business plan in running their multi-generational restaurant — Red Banjo Pizza. They now run a sober kitchen, which is a rarity in any restaurant — truth be told — and exceptionally rare in Park City. Last month when a Park City man was killed by a gunshot it was such an anomaly. Over the years that man had floated between jobs and having a home and being homeless. His drug use eventually had him barred from riding the free bus system and using the public library. (Though we learned that night he had apparently rigged up some pretty exotic disguises to try and sneak on/into both those locations.) His addictions had him also estranged from his family of origin.

Park Record columnist Teri Orr.



But John was trying to lead a sober life — again. He was living with a friend out in Highland Estates. And he was working in the kitchen of the Red Banjo. He was firmly a part of that family.

A few weeks ago that family had a gathering for friends, members of the sober community and those who just wanted to show support to each other and show support to his brother who came into town to meet with the prosecutor for John’s case and be there — for the memorial in that room. And that room included the judge who had seen John often in the courtroom. Always trying to fix the broken parts. And that judge gave him sentences that sometimes put him in jail and sometimes kept him out.

What surprised me that night were John’s friends from the sober community who showed up to speak for him/about him/for his brother. To bear witness to the struggles and the giggles and the good soul. The Latino kitchen worker from Red Banjo who talked about John always being there for him to open up and close up — and was never late — broke me. He talked about how kind John always was to him.

What I saw that night was a whole lot of love. A subterranean community that exists in the shadows and right next us at work, in the ski shop, serving us a pizza, in our kid’s school and in City Hall.

The shame I had growing up with an alcoholic father — who my mother divorced when I was 6 — her second husband in a series of five — was confusing and embarrassing. In my friend’s house across the street, both parents drank and fought but they stayed together. I saw my father one time after the divorce and he died when I was 15. His death set off a chain reaction of things that were equally confusing, including inheriting money that should have come to me decades later — if at all.

I have a rare photo of my father I found in my mother’s things after I put her in the lovely home for dementia. My father is dressed in a suit and tie with his jacket off. His feet are up on his desk. He looks very dapper — very Don Draper-like. Dark mustache and dark, slicked-back hair. And I wonder all the time who that guy in the photograph was. I know his mother tried sending him to places over the years to dry out. There wasn’t much of what we now call treatment programs back then — this was the ’50s. You smoked, you drank and threw your trash out the window of your Caddie — ours was fire-engine red.

The last place my grandmother, who I hardly knew and who lived in Sacramento, had sent my father to dry out was Australia. He died in a fire there that he started by falling asleep/passing out while he was smoking and most likely drinking. Since I was the only known next of kin, his effects — were sent to me from Australia.They were pretty minimal. A watch that wasn’t special, a worn thin leather wallet and some other things I haven’t looked at and are still boxed after about 50 years.

When I arrived in Park City in 1979, a single mom who had fled an abusive marriage with my two kids under 8 — the first place we ate dinner — the very first night we drove into town — was the Red Banjo. They served lemon on their pizza. It was so random to us I remember we giggled as we squeezed. It is hard to explain now, but I felt safe there. And the kids loved it.

What I felt at the Red Banjo the other night wasn’t anyone’s shame about John. It was a story of working the steps and missing a few and starting over again. They all knew well how you get to be in AA. You mess up. A lot of times. And you need to start over. A lot of times. Because being someone addicted to various substances isn’t a lark — it is a life. And there are so many bad choices you make to again be under the influence where you often make more bad choices. And then you work the steps again. And you work hard in all the ways to live a sober life.

I was in awe of each of the folks who spoke. My heroes have always been flawed.

I wanted to write this column in real time but I realized it might have then been seen as a vote-influencer about the passion and compassion of Tana Toly. But since the election is over and she was the single top vote-getter out of ALL the candidates for all the offices — I can write this without it now having any election influence. And just to say with my whole heart this town needs more full-hearted humans and businesses like the Toly family and the Red Banjo. And yes, they still serve a lemon wedge with their pizza every day — even Sundays in the Park…

Teri Orr is a former editor of The Park Record. She is the founder of the Park City Institute, which provides programming for the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. She has been a member of the TED community since 2007 and founded TEDxParkCity in 2009.