Teri Orr: Be the gift

What does it all mean — the Santa confused with the saint — confused with the babe, in the manger. Or in the bar. Or on the lift.

The red velvet suit — the nakedness of the manger scene. And the ass and the cattle and the drummer boy, banging away! And the 14-year-old virgin who has just given birth with no one there she knows to support her. There was no room at any of the inns. And she had no family with her — just a bunch of men and barnyard animals. And the wise men, who most likely were following the bright planet Venus and not an actual star, ended up at the birth site. Were they really looking for the young couple? Did they honestly have gifts? Do the myths override the logic in the centuries of retelling?

Kinda like Our Town this year. There is no room. Virgins or not. The myth of welcoming the stranger has collided with the reality of all the housing being taken up with temporary guests who are not workers but rather visitors. And the level of service everywhere is no longer the easy, friendly — let me help you with that — cheerful response. The underpaid are overworked and tired and wishing for a good night’s sleep. Someplace safe and warm and dry.

“City sidewalks, Christmas sidewalks, this is Santa’s big scene” — why? Doesn’t he have that bunkhouse of elves, and isn’t he expected to land on rooftops the world over in a compressed 24-hour timeframe? That sounds like a pretty big scene. And while the myth and magic can be fun to create for a toddler … like magic bunnies that leave colored eggs and candy in the spring … no religion has those references. So, the God factor gets lost in the carnival factor.

If you are someone who finds solace in nature, this season makes a great deal of sense — especially in a winter wonderland like ours. When all the rocks and dirt and barren flowerbeds are covered in a blanket of white. There is something calming about that monochromatic palette. When a moon so full lights all that up, there is a reflected kind of magic dusted with the silence of the night. The moonlight has tiptoed through your window and has laid a pathway in your room. And for a sleepy moment you imagine being able to follow that path back to its source. Could you? Would you? Transport yourself without knowing what was at the end of the pathway to the moon? For a second you can forgive the childish waste of unimaginable sums of money by male billionaires, to be free of earth’s gravity and worries and predictable outcomes to escape to the pull of the moon — out of this orbit — even for just a few minutes. I would do that if I could — if I was invited on someone’s rocket for a ride. To look back at the small blue dot and remember how beautiful it is when you are distant from the people and buildings and noise and traffic and garbage and sadness and crime and suffering.

Our planet is stunning … from a distance.

This morning I tiptoed downstairs to see if the morning deer were in my yard as they so often are these days. There were no deer. But instead, I was surprised to see a medium-sized soft gray bunny. He/she was eating the birdseed that was on the ground. Dried berries and nuts mostly. There were no cars passing on the road. I was still for minutes, and I was filled with raw gratitude that the bunny had chosen to visit and stay for a spell. I tiptoed a few steps into the kitchen to refill my tea and in that minute — Bun Bun disappeared. My sigh was audible. And a reminder. That moment was a gift. And … all we have are moments.

The days ahead will be spent with family and friends and there will be merriment that temporarily will override the sadness and burdens and painful decisions being made in the same minutes and hours. The holidays don’t stop illness and separations and hardships. Hold the door open, help load someone else’s car with their groceries in the parking lot. Make room on the bus, in the restaurant, at the base of the lift. Genuinely thank the service worker and over tip them. At least one person. Twice what might be expected. Be the person that renews someone’s faith — just for a moment. Who allows the possibility of goodness to not be something stuck in a song lyric or printed on a card. And if you are feeling exceedingly generous, sit down and write someone a note from your heart. It is measure of grace to do so and a gift rarely received anymore. Make an amend or share a gratitude. Pen to paper.

By this time next week we will be starting a whole new year. Together. Let’s end this one full of compassion. Any day works to be kind, especially Sunday in the Park…

Teri Orr is a former editor of The Park Record. She is the founder of the Park City Institute, which provides programming for the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. She has been a member of the TED community since 2007 and founded TEDxParkCity in 2009.