Teri Orr: Death by happiness

They say happiness is an inside job. If that’s true, the person to blame for Tony Hsieh’s death would be Tony — the much-heralded King of Delivering Happiness. The former CEO of Zappos. The guy who turned up the energy and poured money into Fremont Street in Las Vegas. Part of the 1% tribe in Airstreams at Burning Man. But in reading an advance copy of the just-released book, “Happy at Any Cost,” written by award-winning Kirsten Grind and Katherine Sayre, two Wall Street Journal reporters, and published by Simon & Shuster and optioned for a movie, you learn lots of people aided and abetted in the death of Tony. So many people were making money off Tony in so many different realms — from Las Vegas real estate holdings to folks supplying him with drugs. And by the time he arrived full time in Park City — after he checked himself out of a short stay at Cirque Lodge — the substance treatment center outside of Sundance — there were teams of people forming to make money during a pandemic here — off of Tony. That included lots of Park City folks. Lots.

Park Record columnist Teri Orr.



It’s not for me to spell them out — you can read the book and connect the dots and see the folks who were nakedly profiting off someone who was clearly mentally and physically ill and becoming increasingly more so. There are some revelations for the reader about what was happening here and how local emergency crews were repeatedly thwarted in their attempts to keep the peace and not have the town burn down in a drought on ranchland with trees that were all dry as matchsticks — because of Tony’s love of fire. The folks who stood in the way were being paid handsomely to help perform the charade of safety and normalcy, and security. The Keystone Kop folks from Kane Security stood in the way of local law enforcement and fire protection — repeatedly. But no warrants were issued, that show up in the book, and it leaves the reader with questions about what direction all those folks were getting from elected local officials at the time and senior city staff.

After meeting with Tony, our former mayor is quoted as saying to him — in an email — “I like your stoke.” I am so out of touch with current slang I did not know precisely what that means. But what it meant — in part — was that the Tekila restaurant was being used as a feeding station for Tony’s team night after night. Order what you want to eat and drink — for hours — and Tony paid the bill. And other Main Street restaurants had buy-outs on certain nights for Tony’s 10X project for about six weeks. A project that had diners pay $10 a month to join a club that would allow them to eat and drink endlessly with no other charges. You would get 10 times the benefits of your membership. Of course, the Utah Division of Alcohol Beverage Control eventually saw all that differently. But those places had all been hurting during the pandemic. It made sense they would want a piece of the bottomless sweet cherry pie. Tony also wanted to create a Magic Castle/Vegas-style bar on Main Street and bring in BIG-name Vegas performers. And he was creating some sub-company about health and wellness, not so cleverly named, Wellth.

All those buses that no one seemed to know who had leased them — had a bunch of stories floating around them. Turns out they were all Tony’s. He owned them. He was using them to bring his friends and possible new business associates to town to stay in one of the many homes he had purchased to create his own VRBO product. He was also using them to take magical mystery drug tours across state lines. Where he had at least one documented psychotic break. Plenty of people knew. He wasn’t stopped … or helped. Just temporarily decommissioned.

Is this a sad story? Yes, of course. And there are so many pieces that make it sad. His long-time friend from Las Vegas, singer Jewel, who is also a certified mental health professional, tried so very many ways to help Tony. Even the trip he was leaving on to Hawaii, intended to happen on the early morning that he, instead, died in the shed at his friend’s home in Connecticut; he was headed to a treatment program that Jewel had arranged for him with a doctor she had worked with for folks in deep crisis.

I remember during that summer of 2020 hearing stories from the Aspen Springs homeowners, from some friends in the emergency services world, folks on Main Street, and the real estate community. The stories felt shocking and slightly exaggerated, and mostly unbelievable. I mean, when a wacky guy I have known for decades said to me, there were gold nuggets spread out on the property for guests to “discover,” I told him to call me back when he was sober.

It turns out that was one of the true stories.

I also remember that summer going to someone I have known in city government for years and asking why the city wasn’t getting more involved. I remember clearly saying something like — I don’t think it would be good for our image to have a high-profile billionaire kill himself here. Especially if we can stop it. And he looked at me as if I was the most naive person he had spoken to — ever. He said something like — Oh Teri, you would be surprised how many millionaires come here and die. I was stunned — by his callous nonchalance.

What is the point of creating programs and giving grants locally and trying to catch children who are falling through the mental health cracks if, when the profile is high, and the stakes are large, we don’t actually do the hard work and help? How do we prosecute drug offenders in our community and let a billionaire continue to do drugs in front of dozens of enabling people? And while we all desire privacy in our lives, at what point did Tony’s known and documented behaviors become a public nuisance? Costing tens of thousands of city and county fire service and emergency service resource dollars to be deployed to help a billionaire keep spending in Our Town?

While the book doesn’t draw this exact conclusion, I will. We failed Tony by protecting him from law enforcement and allowing him to be taken to the hospital in unmarked cars and treated and sent right back to repeat all the behaviors that had landed him in Cirque and in local emergency rooms more than once.

As a resort community, we are no strangers to recreational drugs. It would be hypocritical to pretend they haven’t been in plain sight for decades. Some drugs that were illegal when I arrived here in the ’70s have since been legalized. Others never should be. The dance we do between law and lawlessness is a two-step between individual rights and community health. But when we see someone breaking the law and on a path of self-destruction and delusion that is also filled with serious illegal drugs, don’t we have a responsibility to our community to isolate the public nuisance? It was a story so big that it went unreported by both local news providers, except a small paragraph by the radio station — only to say — Tony (the brand) who had most recently been living in Park City, had passed away in Connecticut.

I am gonna be haunted by this story for a long, long time. Not just now, because the book is finally out, but because there should have been a way for this community to outlaw his dangerous behaviors and help his friends and family get him safely into a treatment program where he might have found help. We can do better. We must do better. Every single, messy, complicated, legally challenging day. All the Sundays in our Park…

Teri Orr is a former editor of The Park Record. She is the founder of the Park City Institute, which provides programming for the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. She has been a member of the TED community since 2007 and founded TEDxParkCity in 2009.