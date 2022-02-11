Teri Orr: Evergreen…

I guess it’s time to talk about the Christmas tree of this year — never decorated or even brought into the house. It spent almost a month on the front porch in a pot of water — that froze. With a red, gauzy, slightly gaudy ribbon woven through some branches. And since Christmas has become Valentine’s Day, it all seems less tragic sitting there still — more familiar now.

Park Record columnist Teri Orr.



Growing up, my parents’ best friends had a home a few blocks away from ours in the little town we lived in, in the Bay Area. They had a daughter my age. Exactly my age. We shared the same birthday — Valentine’s Day. Not certain what magic/party took place the spring before with those crazy couples, but we both emerged on the very same day — exactly nine months later. I think that was the phase when my father was working for Delmo Victor — an electronics company. Or maybe he was already a Realtor. Mother didn’t work. Their friends’ mother didn’t work much, but on occasion, she helped out in the pharmacy/drug store her husband owned downtown. The men were legendary poker players, horse bettors and martini drinkers.

The pharmacist and his wife were also “artsy,” my mother used to proclaim. Which explained the bold colors in their ’50s home and some honest-to-god original paintings framed on the walls.

We were framed print people. Sensible, sturdy-pieces-of-furniture folks. Scotch/Irish moss and rock colors.

We gathered at their friends’ home — about seven weeks after Christmas — for the great taking down of The Tree. For reasons that have been lost to time — or possibly I never was told — their tree hung upside down, attached to the high ceiling with — maybe piano wire — something invisible anyway. It didn’t have the tacky tinsel our tree did or the collected colored foil-covered ornaments from years past. Their tree was a symphony of blown glass balls in unseasonably bold colors. And ribbons — I think I remember ribbons — streaming down.

I tell you all this because it doesn’t’ seem completely weird — to me — to still have my tree up — outside off the front of the porch. It feels kinda nostalgic.

Okay, maybe just a little weird.

Christmas never happened in an organic way this year for my family. Someone was sick and someone was sad and others were working. They are legal adults except for the one who will be — this July. A few weeks after New Year’s one family came up and I put together a dinner in front of the fireplace. No polished silver or linen napkins or anything we usually did. It didn’t matter. The young adults were happy and hungry. I built a roaring fire and we watched a bit of “Ted Lasso” for a bit of cheer.

Why is “wanker” such a perfect insult?

Is there an American version that works as well?

I think not.

I digress.

The tree has not lost needles or turned brown. The birds have found it a suitable perch and the moose stepped right past it last week when he came to decimate my beloved flowering (not right now — of course) crabapple tree. I know I should move the holiday tree on. But I am not ready.

Conversely, it is also like seeing tulips appearing in the grocery store now. I find myself mumbling under my breath (or perhaps only in my head) a bit of Sylvia Plath. “The tulips are too excitable — it is winter here.”

The tree can stay — for now. It is also a bit of mystery and tangible evidence of friendship. This December, was a —terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day — day after day.

My neighbor took note. He saw a different car had landed in my driveway and appeared to be living with me for days on end. He asked no questions because — he just doesn’t. But my driveway and walkways were cleared with every snow. And one day I came home and found The Tree. It was propped up on the front porch. I asked him if he had seen who had dropped it off. He shook his head. (He is a man of few words). We found the tree stand surprisingly easily (given the state of the wild country that is my garage). He attached it and it stood up well until the storms came (remember, there were honest-to-god storms around the holidays) and then the tree kept falling over. I gave up — and for weeks, the frozen tree stayed sideways in a drift. It seemed like an appropriate metaphor.

The great January thaw came and I was able to wiggle the tree upright again. And I’ll be damned if it didn’t still have needles intact and springy. I left it standing with a commitment to find it a recyclable home once things slowed down. I check in on it. Quietly use it as a place to leave hopes and prayers and gratitude. It is a kind of an inverted (season) tree — if I think about it.

I have recently decided I DO know who left the tree and it wasn’t at all who I’d thought — at first. Park City is filled with kind people who quietly take care of each other and don’t need to post or boast about it.

And I see you, I do, most Sundays in the Park…

Teri Orr is a former editor of The Park Record. She is the founder of the Park City Institute, which provides programming for the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. She has been a member of the TED community since 2007 and founded TEDxParkCity in 2009.