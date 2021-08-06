Teri Orr: Further down the road…

My new family (introduced to me through new Cousin Peter with a lift from Ancestry in 2019) are like old shoes — comfortable, familiar, not the least bit shiny. The matriarch, at 94, lives comfortably and unfettered, in a kind of treehouse/teahouse in Marin. She lives in a rural setting and has an owl that nests in the eave of her home. Deer pass through and the occasional coyote. Lemon and pear trees and herbs flourish. Mighty oaks and madrone trees shade with twisted red bark branches. There is a wraparound porch with feeders for the slower birds and the hummers. The elegant influence comes from the time she spent as a military wife in Japan. A calmness and refined sensibility. With a most solid pedigree of rough and tumbled Irish immigrant San Francisco roots. Which — by a lucky coincidence — turn out to be my roots as well.

Park Record columnist Teri Orr.



When we explored Point Reyes, close to her home, recently, she got out several times to walk around and smell the ocean and try to identify the strange flower we saw blooming. Pick the flower she whispered in a conspiratorial way. If you get a fine, I’ll pay it. She is an occasional botanist and full-time genealogist. She points out the names of land masses and sideways-looking pine tress (they are, of course, cypress). She insisted she wanted to stay in the car but I simply must walk to the lighthouse. Our lunch at the Station Café was late in the lunch hour in the sun with a glass of bubbling rosé — her favorite place and treats.

Her son, my cousin Peter, is one of her four children. He lives in The City with his wife who is an amazing visual artist. Peter is a craftsman of architectural landscape of the those picturebook gardens you see in small slanted spaces in The City. Also turns out Jeanne, the current matriarch, spent a lot of time in Salt Lake City back in the day when she would travel with other genealogists from the Bay Area for weeks at a time to do research. She remembers eventually liking best to stay at the downtown Holiday Inn because (in the days before the Olympics) it was easiest to find a glass of wine there. And bit by bit she worked to piece together a story of our ancestors who were VERY colorful humans and brave — who worked hard to get to America from Ireland and then worked even harder to stay here. Along the way there are beat cops and a guy who worked in the San Francisco mint where the ’49er miners would bring their finds in to have them weighed and assayed. There were two sisters from County Donegal who traveled to San Francisco and who (eventually) shared a two-family house on McAllister Street and that painted lady still stands. We are the direct decedents of those two sisters.

This is all especially significant to me because both my mother and father were only children. I grew up with no aunts or uncles or cousins. This discovery of second cousins including Jeanne is beyond thrilling — it makes so many missing pieces come together — late in life to be sure — but not too late. My four days there had so many classic Frisco elements thrown in (I know — don’t call it Frisco, but sometimes we do) it made the visit magic. Like our last night dinner at the back side of the wharf at Scoma’s.

And always the fog … I know Carl Sandburg was writing about Chicago, but I think his poem works just as well for San Francisco.

The fog comes

on little cat feet.

It sits looking

over harbor and city

on silent haunches

and then moves

And then I moved on down the road. I have just spent a week with a magical tribe called TED in Monterey. They put us in fabulous rooms and mine has an unobstructed view of the harbor and the bay. Giant windows let me see the horizon where water meets sky. And each morning when I wake up — I look out to watch the fog blanket that crept in after another bright sunset. Did the fog creep in on cats paws?Perhaps. But slowly — almost imperceptibly it dissipates. And the sheet of fog morphs into clouds somehow when you aren’t paying attention. The blue sky and sea replace the grayness. It speaks to me about this time we are living in … through. The brain fog that can start most days in the groundhog cycle of days. When I first wake up it takes a while to remember where I am in the world of the vaxxed and unvaxxed. Where to wear a mask. How to behave in a restaurant. The shifting of expectations, the acute sense of gratitude for the smallest of kindnesses shown. The little things which mattered all along now seem somehow incredibly precious.

There is much to unpack (later) from this time with TEDsters who are so grateful to be live and not virtual as we have been for almost two years. As always, we were excited to learn all the discoveries taking place on the planet, all the powerful art being created — visual and performing — all the ways we are still finding to laugh. The audience has no pecking order of seating so the PHDs or single-name performers take a seat next to a columnist from a red state with a blue heart. Towards the end of the conference someone commented how all of our social skill muscles had atrophied during COVID, which I thought was a perfect description. We were awkward about hugging and how close to sit on a couch. Our laughter was a bit too bright sometimes, but our tears were easy and cleansing. We have communicated often in messages and Zooms over these times physically apart, which has helped with the isolation … but as we say in the performance world — Only Live is Live. We are unrelated people who found ourselves awkwardly saying often — I love you. We didn’t want to miss the in-person opportunity to share those words.

By the time you read this I will be starting my journey to yet another adventure on the road of memories and touchstones of people and institutions that were somehow lost to me for decades. Still here on the West Coast … just a little further down the road this Sunday in the Park…

Teri Orr is a former editor of The Park Record. She is the founder of the Park City Institute, which provides programming for the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. She has been a member of the TED community since 2007 and founded TEDxParkCity in 2009.