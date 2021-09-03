Teri Orr: Giving — receiving — a hoot…

The owls — I think — did a dating/mating thing in my trees last night and if my sore shoulder hadn’t woken me up, I might have missed it.

I wasn’t sleeping last night — again. I mean, I fall asleep easily when I lay my head down and then about four to six hours later I can’t get the shoulder comfortable any more. It is a rotator cuff thing brought about by extreme gardening. Don’t ask. So when I woke up this time I also thought the room felt warm. The door to the tiny upstairs porch had closed somehow. I try to leave it open as many nights of the year as possible. I propped it open again and crawled back into bed and tossed and turned and heard a hooting sound. It has been years since I have seen an owl in my yard but my neighbors from across the street see them from time to time way up high at the top of my giant pine in the front yard. I hear them — maybe once or twice in the summer and sometimes more in the winter. Last night — after listening for a few minutes I realized there was a kinda call-and-response sound I was hearing. One series of hoots close was coming probably from my pine and the other a bit more distant — closer to McLeod Creek (which will always be Kid’s Creek to me). And for the longest time, maybe 20 minutes, there was a back and forth. And then I noticed the owl closer to me was still communicating but moving farther away. But closer to the other owl. The cooing/hooting was less screechy, somehow sweeter.

Park Record columnist Teri Orr.



I don’t know how many reasons there are for the now ever-abundant wildlife in my yard but in all my long years in this little house I have never experienced so many critters. I realize back in the day there were dogs and kids and cats — lots of reasons for the yard to feel full enough. But these days the critters come and bed down for the night and eat the birdseed from the feeders and we all seem pretty good with that. But it is more than that — I think my work at trying be more in and with nature is paying off.

On my recent California trip I had a tour of a private ranch arranged for by dear friends. I really wanted to ride into the backcountry and really see the ranch. We had a lovely lunch on the veranda and then she showed me the 1920s architect-designed buildings and bunkhouse. There was stunning art from the 20s also. My guide had graduated Cal Poly (Cow Poly as we Californians had dubbed it decades ago since it is the big ag university that teaches cattle ranching and growing grapes and everything in between). She looked like a model in a fancy Western magazine and drove the 4×4 like a boss. She said she had grown up in the Bay Area, the daughter of lawyer parents and around kids who all had BMWs in high school. She knew that wasn’t for her. She loves the cowboy way of life. We climbed over hills and encountered wildlife and not another soul for hours. At one point she stopped to check on the site of a kill. There were dozens and dozens and dozens of feathers. She determined it was certainly wild turkey feathers but something else — maybe eagle. She asked if I wanted any. We were on the land she managed and so I felt like the protected part was balanced with permission. I happily put feathers in my backpack.

All summer long I pick up the magpie feathers in my yard and place them in my doorframe and then I give them away as needed. Small children delight in this the most. The magpie feathers are beautiful really — iridescent and long, sometimes blue/black/green/silver, other times simply black and white. The red-winged blackbird rarely leaves a feather but it is spectacular when they do. The mourning dove feathers fall all soft and white and grayish-brown. Lots and lots of tiny, tiny sparrow and finch feathers fall so light and fragile they just float along in the garden attaching themselves — this time of year — to the lavender bushes.

The owl feather is striped, brownish-gray and white. Soft. Rare.

My new (to me) cousin who is 94 and lives in California has an owl that comes to nest in the eaves of her treehouse home in Marin. Her son installed an owl cam so she can watch the coming and going and the female came back this year and laid another egg. But then the egg disappeared — it might just have been stepped on by mom or stolen by another creature. I love knowing the spirit of wanting to be in tune with nature is endemic to this newly discovered relative who is so connected to my own nature.

I think mine are great horned owls but there seems to be some consideration of screech owls also. They are owls — they are powerful symbols of protection and power and shifts of change afoot. “I Heard the Owl Call My Name” was the title of a book from the 60s, I think, where the white priest character learns from the indigenous people of the village where he has been sent to work that he is now dying because he has heard the owl — which the tribe considers a messenger of imminent death. I used to fear the sound but I then didn’t die and I had a spiritual leader from the Ute tribe (we don’t call them medicine men anymore — that is a white affectation) — I learned hearing the owl actually meant the death of an old way of being and the beginning of new way of seeing/being/walking on the land. So I hear the owl now and I am still slightly anxious at change ahead but also … curious.

The week ahead promises to be full of more storms and fires and scary politicians in Texas and a still-deadly global pandemic. We all are finding peace to be elusive. But sometimes it can be as simple as being grateful for what appears in our own backyards some days including Sunday in the Park…

Teri Orr is a former editor of The Park Record. She is the founder of the Park City Institute, which provides programming for the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. She has been a member of the TED community since 2007 and founded TEDxParkCity in 2009.