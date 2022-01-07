Teri Orr: Thanks for the memories…

It is hard to find the words for my relationship with Gary Cole. He was my friend — sure. A mentor, yes, an employer, a client, a donor, a board member and my Thanksgiving turkeyskin — sneaking that bite in the kitchen — friend. I honestly don’t remember the moment I met him. I know I met his wife, Jana, first. She was part of the crew of second-grade teachers at the Marsac school (yes, now City Hall) when I moved here in 1979 from Lake Tahoe with a second-grader and a kindergartner. Betsy Bacon was there and also Syd Reed somehow. Everybody came from someplace else back then, in the great migration to new second-chance places in the ’70s. And Gary and Jana had come from the Seattle area.

Park Record columnist Teri Orr.



Six months after I arrived in town I was dating the community theater director, Don Gomes, and he was putting together shows in pop-up places. If the show was a musical, Gary was most likely the lead. He was a ski instructor in the beginning — he had started that in Washington state. And the first non-snow year he also became a Realtor. But he was a graduate of a master’s program in voice. And that baritone was unmistakably professionally trained.

When the Park City Players performed “Fiddler on the Roof” as a pop-up in the conference space of the new — two story! — Holiday Inn (then Yarrow, now the Doubletree) it was maybe 1980. Gary played the lead Tevye. The mother of former Mayor Dana Williams, Joan, played his wife. It might have been the only time a blonde man played the iconic Jewish role. But the time he played Lancelot in “Camelot” still makes me laugh. First off, the tights he wore were so, um, memorable in how they fit, they were later auctioned off at a fundraiser. But it was his full commitment to the role that stands out. After the performance one night, at the cast party, there was a snowstorm and the car owned by a lovely damsel in distress wouldn’t start. Gary went outside and laid his hands on the snowy hood of the car and voila! — it started. That tale never gets old.

Don and I married the following summer and immediately got involved in trying to stop the condominium-ization of the old Silver Wheel theater on Main Street. Randy and (cookie queen) Debbi Fields had purchased the space along with other properties. We met with them and implored them to let us try and save the theater and they did and we did. After a $350,000 renovation the Egyptian Theatre was restored to its 1926 original glory. And in October of 1981, Gary Cole played Professor Higgins in the musical “My Fair Lady.” It was terribly exciting. And Gary looked so distinguished in that top hat.

On the side, Gary was still teaching skiing, selling real estate and discovering his high-roller clients had no place to buy high-end ski clothes in town. He decided to open a ski shop. But like nothing the town had seen. European clothes with brands customers didn’t know and clothing in colors and shapes that looked nothing like American sportwear. Years later — after Gary had been part of a small group who lobbied for and then helped pass a bond and fundraise to see the Eccles Performing Arts Center built — he used the analogy of those early ski shop days to compare what we were trying to do with our programming (I had switched careers and become the ED of the arts nonprofit running the center). Gary stood up in a rather divided board meeting between those members who wanted to only present shows and performers everyone already knew and those who wanted the theater to be cutting edge. Cole Sport had grown to three very successful stores at that point. They all were heavy into high-end, edgy ski wear. He told the board what we were doing was training folks to develop their palettes to new ideas, and ways of seeing. That he nearly gave up after the first two years on his idea of selling high-end ski fashion because, at first, folks just wanted what they already knew. But once they saw fine clothes, they appreciated them and later expected them. “Expect the unexpected” meant something. (Think Stanley Marcus and the philosophy of the original Neiman Marcus store in Texas.) Gary saved the day — and the board meeting. And we kept bringing in edgy dance, unknown musicians and controversial speakers. And Gary, and the team at Cole Sport, kept (keep) underwriting those spectacular shows.

Back in the ’70s and early ’80s — when less 2,000 people lived here year-round — we knew each other and each other’s kids. We didn’t jump on planes to vacation someplace else or see relatives on holidays. We were working and raising young families — we became our own extended families. I was the house for Thanksgiving when I was a reporter and then editor — because we pretty much didn’t have anything to cover on Thanksgiving Day and the paper only came out once a week anyway. Back when we had snow early and the resorts opened on Thanksgiving it was a huge day for local ski business. So I made dinner. The community church minister and his wife were there, usually one of my single reporters, the city attorney (Tom Clyde), the police chief (Frank Bell), Gary and Jana — different years, different folks. One thing remained constant. While there was much gaiety and conversation happening pre-dinner in the living room, Gary would sneak into the kitchen with me and eat the forbidden (in his world anyway) turkey skin. And we would giggle.

There was a point early in the Eccles Center when a group of local women wanted to create a show called the Park City Divas. They dressed up in fancy gowns, sang great songs and we had an amazing local show. Not to be outdone — the men “demanded” their night called Park City Devos. Dana Williams, B Murphy and Gary Cole were among the cast members. They wanted to do things that stood out. I thought Gary would be perfect if he dressed in drag, like Dolly Parton, and sang — “Islands in the Stream” — atop the piano. My daughter, Jenny, helped create his costume with the help of a drag queen friend of ours from Salt Lake City. Gary’s, um, ample chest was made to look authentic with a very heavy bra filled with pinto beans because apparently that was what real drag queens used. We never counted on the fact that, to make him look authentic Dolly, it would be pounds of beans he would be throwing around his chest while he climbed up on the piano in the slinky gown. I wish we had filmed that.

When Candy Erickson, former beloved City Council member and longtime employee of Cole Sport, passed away, about a decade ago, Gary rewrote the words to “Thanks for the Memories” in a tribute to her and he sang it from the Eccles stage during her memorial. It was sweet and funny and kind. Like Candy. Like Gary. That was the last time I heard him sing.

Gary believed in the power of the arts — visual and performing. It brought him joy just as he had brought joy all his days of performance and in his dedication to funding the arts. We will miss him on our Park City stage of characters but for me especially on days where there might be a bite of crispy turkey skin in the kitchen. Thanks for the memories, Gary, they will be sweet comfort on Sundays in the Park…

Teri Orr is a former editor of The Park Record. She is the founder of the Park City Institute, which provides programming for the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. She has been a member of the TED community since 2007 and founded TEDxParkCity in 2009.