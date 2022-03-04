Teri Orr: The fine print(ed) and unprinted line…

If you missed last week’s column, some of this might not make sense. Even if you did read it last week, this still might not make sense — but a warning is the best I can offer.

Park Record columnist Teri Orr.



“Inventing Anna” is now a Netflix series based on the true story of Jessica Pressler the journalist who covered the high-profile story of Anna Delvey (Sorokin). This issue of — when does a reporter get too close to the story and become part of the story — is something all real-life journalists have wrestled with. You have to ask — has your relationship with the principal influenced your coverage? The truth — if we’re honest is — of course. All good journalists have to decide the degree to which they are emotionally seduced by their subject matter. And the role of a good editor is the check and balance of all that.

Jessica has a line where she talks to a colleague and says something like … “Did you see that white dress she wore in court for the sentencing? I supplied her with that dress. Was that wrong?”

It’s hell when the truth gets in the way of a good story … is an old cliché in journalism. When you have made up your mind you know what the story is without fully knowing your subjects — you can be surprised. Like the crook that shows authentic kindness and makes you want to question all the other things you learned. Two of the rightfully convicted murderers I have known were both charming and clever.

The desire to fully get inside the story can make a journalist slightly irresponsible. After Preston Mitchell was convicted of first-degree murder here in Summit County I asked to be locked into his cell before he was transferred to his forever home at Point of the Mountain. Preston was young and handsome and cocky. I was granted the exclusive (no other print or electronic media) interview because I had a piece of his past I had not revealed during the course of the trial. I had discovered it when I reviewed pretrial motions. The county clerk had given me the all files — including one that was meant to be sealed. She had put them all on the counter for me to read at the end of her busy day. What I discovered was Preston had also been working as an informant for the FBI. The defense was alarmed that I had seen that information and the whole thing needed my then-employer — The Salt Lake Tribune — to file a motion along with the Society of Professional Journalists to protect my ability to use the information as it came out in the trial, that I had found through the clerk’s error.

But the information was never revealed in the trial. The defense even had the FBI officer take the stand as a character witness for Mitchell but he was only identified as something like “an associate from Chicago.” It wasn’t my job to influence the trial. It was my job to cover it.

But that information never came out in the trial so I had no occasion to insert it into my story. To thank me — and protect their client in prison — the defense arranged the interview. (Note — this information has since been made public and while still in prison, Mitchell is no longer incarcerated at Point of the Mountain.)

So, I was locked into a cell in Coalville back in the ’90s when all “guests” there knew they could lift up a ceiling tile — climb out on the roof and walk down to the diner. They would order a burger — then head back to their cell before night check. They took turns, of course, and shared resources and a quiet group of folks knew it was happening. It didn’t seem like a crime worth busting because those jailed — always chose to return to their cells the same night. They were respectful inmates. So when I chose to get locked into a cell with one of them — albeit a convicted drug dealer/murderer on the day he was being transferred to Point of the Mountain — I knew he had more stories to tell. And he did. He continued to write to me from prison. And to come full circle with last week’s Part One of this story, he asked at one point if I knew David (my former coworker at The Park Record) who had written the book on murdered John Singer. And, of course, I did. He thought maybe David would want to write a book about him.

David did not.

I taped those two hours. He told me of other murders and regional drug dealers. I eventually shared the bones of what I learned with law enforcement. Yes, I still have the tapes.

In “Inventing Anna,” it is revealed she had a difficult childhood. (She is in her early 20s at the time this story takes place). Her family left Russia and landed in Germany after the fall in the ’90s during the economic and social crisis in Russia. Were her parents abusive or was the trauma of leaving her homeland too great an emotional blow in her young life? I don’t want to spoil anything for the viewer but in my opinion, there are no clear villains or victims. As the George Scott character says in the old film — “The Flim-Flam Man” — “You can’t cheat an honest man.”

And that Russia of the ’90s now seems so sadly au courant. Families fled to many European countries then — Germany being one of them. Have you ever messed up so badly or been so embarrassed by your family you wanted to be someone else? Be honest. It isn’t hard to imagine what happened with Anna but it is fascinating to see how so many people wanted to not look under the hair dye. Or behind the smart glasses. And “working in scri-beria” was a great line to describe the pecking order at Jessica’s New York magazine. All longtime journalists have worked in the least-desirable corners of offices where the children of a lesser god — or byline — were stuck.

I worked as a stringer at The Salt Lake Tribune and editor at The Park Record and contributed to publications from the NYT to Daily Variety. Nobody cares. Nobody who counts cares. All longtime journalists can name-drop at a certain point. I find journalists like Jessica, who are also passionate about their subjects, are usually the ones with the best stories.

And finally, as the writer, you have to consider do you/did you aid and abet a criminal in search of The truth or A truth. What does that look like? A dress in a courtroom? A burger in a diner? The job is to not become the story. Which requires a delicate balance all days but certainly on Sundays, in many a Park…

Teri Orr is a former editor of The Park Record. She is the founder of the Park City Institute, which provides programming for the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. She has been a member of the TED community since 2007 and founded TEDxParkCity in 2009.