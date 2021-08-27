Teri Orr: The other side of the other side of the lens…

Someplace in the past few weeks I read about the new Nicholas Cage film — “Pig.” The premise involves the upper — and deeply underworld —food scene in edgy Portland, Oregon. It features a truffle-hunting pig. The pig’s keeper — who lives alone in the forest — has no name for the first third or more of the film.

I had already watched every single thing I had any remote interest in watching on every public channel and the multitude of channels I had paid to have access to during COVID. So I decided to try the film.

People are talking Oscars. It is subtle and slow with lots of non-dialogue screen time. And the color palette can be best described — as one online commenter suggested — like the almost monochromatic color of truffles. For me the film was a trigger.

Not all triggers are bad.

Nicholas Cage came to Park City for the Sundance Film Festival when I was still editor of this paper — so somewhere between the late ’80s and the mid ’90s. I had a press pass which was also a photo pass which meant I could go most anywhere and shoot anyone. There were so few rules then.

My friend, Mary Ford, worked in the Park City Police Department and that year had a moonlighting gig watching over … Nicholas Cage. I saw her for a minute one night of some premiere party in some fancy ass hotel in “upper” Deer Valley. We winked and she looked all official and I took some shots of the room, and all was good.

Later she told me how much that assignment meant to her. How she had wanted to be a detective after seeing Nicholas Cage in “Raising Arizona.” (I’m not gonna do all the work for you here. Look up the film.) A few months after that we were working on something surrounding a shelter we were trying make happen for women who were victims of domestic violence.

Mary was/is a good soul. A team player, a cop’s cop. I didn’t know how to thank her for her hard work on Peace House (which didn’t even have a name back then) so I tried to think of something I could do for her. And then a light bulb went on — or flashed.

I went back to the paper and I asked my darkroom guy to print up a photo from Sundance that I had taken of Nic Cage. There were so many photos back then and so little open space in the paper. I could never run all my Sundance stuff. David of the Darkroom — “Please don’t open this door” — he had posted — “you will let all the dark out”— found my shot of Cage. I asked if he would make the very, very best print of it he could. And he did. And that was when the larceny began — I think. I found a thick magic marker and I wrote on the black-and-white photo (that was all we ran back then) Dearest Mary — Thanks for watching over me … Nicholas Cage. I had it delivered to City Hall (where the Police Department lived in those days).

Mary called me a few hours later. “You will never believe what I received today!” she said. “Nicholas Cage sent me an autographed photo from the night I was his security detail during Sundance!” Then I felt guilty. Not guilty enough to admit my larceny at once but still guilty. It would be weeks, maybe months, before I finally confessed to Mary that the sender had not actually been NC. Good detective that she was, she had already figured it out. She knew it was me. We had a good laugh.

I learned years before, from the former city attorney, Tom Clyde, a little forgery was good for the soul. In the early ’80s I had been involved with encouraging Randy and Debbi Fields to not turn their recent acquisition of the Silver Wheel theater into condos. And my then-husband, Don Gomes, and I renovated their historic property (with mostly their money and some locally raised funds) back into the 1926 gem — The Egyptian Theatre. When I had left that project and marriage — after Debbi had written her own book about her cookie empire — I received a signed copy with a very flowery personal note — forged by my friend, Tom Clyde. Hysteria ensued. I thought it was so brilliant. Right down to the little heart drawn above the “i” just like Debbi did. I have the book still.

For years I copied Tom’s lead. But my larceny was always autographed photos.

A lot of folks in a small town — pre-internet — didn’t understand just because you took someone’s photo didn’t mean you actually knew them. You were just doing your job. Friends would ask for autographed photos and I explained every time I DID NOT know that person — I just had taken their picture. But then, my good friend and neighbor, later beloved council person, Candi Erickson, asked one day if I could get a photo signed by Robert Redford for her cousin who was dying of breast cancer. Honestly — we all would have done this. I printed the black-and-white photo and inscribed it, “Til we meet, wishing you well … Robert Redford.”

After that — the temporary forgeries became more playful.

When my friend, Jodi Hoffman, city attorney after Tom, received her first review that wasn’t positive, she was devastated. She adored (and still does) Robert Redford. I had a great closeup I had taken of him at Sundance with a long lens. I found a nice frame and had someone deliver it to her office. When she opened the unexpected package — she saw the photo of her idol and then saw there was a personal message. Written in a fat black marker…

“Imagine if I had let one bad review stop me. Hang in there. Bob.”

Jodi is a very, very ,very bright woman. But … for a day or two maybe — she didn’t honestly know where that photo came from.

She has it still.

After I left the paper I was asked to help run the school bond election to build a joint-use performing arts facility for the community and the school district. It passed and I was hired to represent the community interests to program the building. After that, I only used photos of talent to directly promote a performance — the stakes had changed. I hung up my black marker.

But I didn’t regret those glorious, free-wheeling, early Sundance days…

If you watch the new Nic Cage film, drop me a note … Oscar worthy or just Sundance-y quirky?

Or just an entertaining way to spend a Sunday in the Park…

Teri Orr is a former editor of The Park Record. She is the founder of the Park City Institute, which provides programming for the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. She has been a member of the TED community since 2007 and founded TEDxParkCity in 2009.