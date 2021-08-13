Teri Orr: When the crashing of the waves is comforting…

We had lost touch. It had been decades since we had communicated and/or seen each other. If I had to say why, I would say it was my embarrassment and shame for how my life had taken me so far away from where and how I grew up. I grew up in a single-parent household and my single mother was a very colorful character, marrying and divorcing like cycles of the moon. It was a working-class neighborhood and when my mother inherited wealth from her parents, we moved across town to a shiny place and never looked back. I changed my high school and my attitude. I moved completely away — minutes after I graduated high school — to Lake Tahoe.

My childhood friend found me again on Facebook during COVID and she started with small words of encouragement and tiny nuggets of her life. She encouraged me to visit if I was ever passing her way. She too had left our old Hood but married a boy from Our Town. And they are married still. They worked as a team to create a family with grand Irish/Italian flair. They had some fortuitous breaks because the tech industry was growing as they were growing in their work. And that hard work led them to their current life of comfort and travel (pre-COVID) and the ability to be of service.

So I left my conference and headed down the coast to Pebble Beach to stay at her 1920s charming and expanded home (to have room for her Grands). She knows it is a home that is magazine worthy and she and her husband are good stewards of the structure and the gardens that look out to beaches in Carmel and the legendary golf course just below. I entered the kitchen on a Friday afternoon and within minutes, we were catching up on decades of stories and sadness and joy and time validating each other’s memories of how crazy we grew up. All of our parents had been born in the Depression in rural areas. Big city people had been our grandparents’ generation. We weren’t directly from City people. Our people were (mostly) blue-collar, working, hard drinkers. And actually, those are the facts, despite what they told us and what we told other people.

We recounted our precious time spent in 4-H, where her father (formerly from Wyoming) was in charge of the raising lambs program. Because of my neighbors who had lambs, I had lambs. Yes, I did too!

We ate in, we ate out, we ate with her fun new neighbors. There was simply only sleeping time where we weren’t catching up on our lifetimes.

I left her home for another planned part of my trip in central California. On my drive further down the coast, I also had time to replay some of the moments from the TED conference that were outside the bubble of TED.

The woman who invited me to the Asteroid Institute party turned out to not only be a kick-ass soul sister — she turned out to have lived in Park City in the late ’70s early ’80s. She served as one of the ski guides with Stein Eriksen when they were giving ski cat tours to journalists to try and get them excited about the Deer Valley Resort in progress. There are so few degrees of separation in the galaxy when it comes to Park City.

Then another vignette popped in my head about the recovering tech guy who sat next to me on the front of the sailboat in Monterey Bay. Somehow, we start talking about the title of the book I have that I will most likely never write — “When Billionaires Go Bad.” He tells me his story of excess — after he left — having been one of the founders of a major tech company.

“I was insane — that much money — that quickly and the access — to everything — that comes with it — makes you crazy. He says — No really, I was insane — honestly, I was. I remember telling my team closest to me — do you realize there is no trouble we can get into that we can’t afford to get out of? Think about that, he says — that is the definition of crazy. And he then explains how he chose not to live on either coast and landed in the south to create a family. It was a wild tale and by the time we pulled back in the harbor I looked at the middle-aged man and realized how very average he looked now. And how hard he had worked to become that.

We are all — after all — the sum of our parts. Like the major award-winning photojournalist and his impresario/artist wife, who lived those very different lives in L.A., and have settled in Pismo Beach. They are the relatives of a dear Park City friend. And they take an entire day to show me trails with spectacular ocean views and little harbors and areas where seals and dolphins play. We are both shooting with our phones and talk about the change in optics since we both started shooting over 40 years ago. At their favorite beach town up the coast, we stop for lunch. A tiny place and the only business next to a boat dock where kayak trips start.

We three talk about travel and he asks if I could return to only one place where would it be. And I say how torn I am — for different reasons — but I need two picks — Africa and Ireland.

He nods in a knowing but sad way. He had been to both, during The Troubles. Two places/different troubles. My memories of those places were joyous and vibrant. His were gritty and war-torn.

But on this day, we took photos from the same cliffs, high, high above the ocean. It was an overcast day. And it was good.

By the time you read this, I might have finished my drive home. From four states and nine different beds. And from as many different people and sights and adventures as I could create and absorb. My tank had been pretty empty — like most folks since The (Covid) Before Times. During the spaces, in the spaces, influenced by shared histories and experiences and attitudes — I remembered, again, I do like most humans in the now times. … On random days, like Sundays in and outside all the Parks…

Teri Orr is a former editor of The Park Record. She is the founder of the Park City Institute, which provides programming for the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. She has been a member of the TED community since 2007 and founded TEDxParkCity in 2009.