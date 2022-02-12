Tom Clyde: Attitude adjustment, 1 left turn at a time

The other day I had one of those experiences that adjusted my general outlook on the world. I was driving into town and had just endured the morning traffic mess on S.R. 248, which was stop and go from the U.S. 40 to Comstock. It’s always annoying to be stuck in traffic, and particularly annoying when the traffic jam could be almost entirely alleviated by re-striping the lanes. As it is, it narrows to one lane in each direction, and the entire system grinds down to the speed of the slowest cement truck.

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde.



Anyway, after making my way through that intentionally designed mess, I wasn’t in much of a mood to yield to anybody or anything. I made the left on to Bonanza and was moving along fine when a gray Jeep in front of me abruptly stopped for no apparent reason. I was ready to scream, and then realized that she (I’m assuming it was a woman just because women are better people in general) had stopped to let drivers trying to make left turns make their moves. The left-turners were backing up traffic on the streets they were on. That gesture cleared the intersection in all directions, and we all went on our way. Smiling. Warmed through for the first time in months. It was a pause of no more than 15 seconds, and a half dozen people were able to get on their way instead of stewing, waiting for a break in traffic that wasn’t going to happen. (Of course it would have been different if the guy in the F-350 tailgating me hadn’t stopped.)

We used to do that all the time. Stopping or slowing for somebody else to make a left, pausing for somebody to parallel park, making a little nod here or there to help somebody else’s day run a little smoother. That used to be normal around here.

What’s happened to us?

A friend called to describe a very rude encounter with an unleashed dog, and the dog owner, who thought it was OK for his dog to jump all over her on the Rail Trail. The dog or the owner — one of them — should be on a leash on the busy Rail Trail. We didn’t used to have those arguments, either. Partly it’s numbers. We’ve hit a tipping point where it’s more likely than not that the other person or dog involved is a stranger. Years ago, when you stopped to let somebody make a left turn, the odds were pretty good that you knew them — your kid’s piano teacher, the teller at your bank or a regular customer of the restaurant you worked at. There are more of us now, and we can’t know everybody in town like we did when the population was under 2,000. But we’re not New York.

I wonder how much of it is COVID. We’re closing in on the second anniversary of the great shutdown. For two years now, nothing has seemed normal. We’ve been huddled at home, regarding everybody else as a disease vector, dealing with our co-workers on Zoom. If we’ve had enough of them, we can mute or turn off the video, or cause the connection to fail and get out of it. So when it comes to the old, basic social graces of dealing with each other, we’re at best out of practice, and maybe at worst, just no longer care.

A good snowstorm would help a lot. Not because snow would teach us anything about civility, but at least the skiing would improve. But for now, the mood is pretty ornery. The city has set up passport control checkpoints on the Thaynes Canyon neighborhood. Those neighborhood streets had become the express lane to the PCMR parking lots (which are full at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday despite PEG Companies’ absurd claim that they don’t need any more parking). I’ve got friends in the neighborhood who said it was difficult to back out of their driveways, and overflow parking had choked the streets to the point that a fire truck couldn’t get through.

For the residents, I guess it makes sense to have the bulk of city and county law enforcement regulating traffic in Thaynes Canyon. I don’t know how I would get to the businesses at Silver Star without proper credentials, which seems like an impact that they don’t need on top of the idled lift, but that’s another week’s project. The point is that instead of pausing to let a left turn go in front of us, the reaction to every problem these days is tank barricades and razor wire. That’s easier than figuring out how to deal with the resort traffic that the community has spent the last 60 years encouraging.

We’ve lost a lot of what made Park City appealing to some of us. Growth has irreversibly changed the place. But it’s still a little patch of paradise in a very messy world. We can’t let go of what’s left. We need to adjust the attitude. It’s a simple enough thing to do — pause and let somebody make that left turn. It will brighten their day and yours, too. Maybe it will catch on.

Tom Clyde practiced law in Park City for many years. He lives on a working ranch in Woodland and has been writing this column since 1986.