Tom Clyde: Christmas in the barn

Of all the Christmas preparations, one thing I had not put on the spreadsheet was chipping ice off the tables for dinner. We celebrated our family party the Saturday before Christmas. In the barn. That was a radical plan. The venue for the party has moved around a bit, from my parents’ house in Salt Lake, and then alternating between my sisters’ houses until the group became too big for that. We moved it to the family house on the ranch about 25 years ago. It’s not a big house, but the layout can absorb a lot of people.

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde.



Last year, the party got canceled because of the plague. We did a mulligan on it in July that was fun, but certainly not Christmas-level fun. There was no way it was getting canceled again this year. We outgrew the ranch house years ago. There have been marriages, births and little kids who are now full-size, and there was no room at the inn, even without COVID concerns. So we moved to the barn.

The barn is just that, a working barn. The Holsteins are only a vague memory, but the lower floor is stuffed with farm supplies and equipment. It’s still the base of operations. The upper level used to be hay storage, and this time of year, it would be packed full of hay to get through until spring. Between abandoning the dairy business and a conversion to big bales for the hay, the upper floor is empty now. My aunt used to put on some amazing barn parties up there, even with some carry-over hay in the way. There was a protocol for loading the barn up. The the oldest hay got used first, and anything carried over couldn’t occupy the dance floor. Parties had to be held before the second crop was cut.

Holding a four-generation party for around 50 people in an unheated barn seemed perfectly reasonable when the planning got started. It was 50 degrees deep into December. That didn’t last. The gable ends of the barn are open where the hay got hoisted in and out. There’s a big wooden panel that works on some counterweights that will raise to close part of it. That was a three-man, double-hernia effort. It hadn’t been moved in decades. There are still openings the size of a double garage door on both ends. It was well-ventilated, to put it mildly. We set up the tables early when there were enough people around to get them up a narrow, winding staircase.

In the meantime, the snow had blown in through the open ends, covering everything an inch or two deep. It swept off the floor, but the snow on the tables had partially melted, then frozen solid. The morning of the party was -1. They were covered with ice. The windshield scraper from the truck did the trick.

I tried the 6-foot artificial tree. It always looked pretty “Charlie Brown” when the party was in the house, but floor space was too scarce to have a bigger tree. In the huge loft of the barn, it looked ridiculous. So I cut a suitable live one, and got it up the stairs without breaking too many branches off. We rounded up some patio heaters that gave at least the illusion of heat. We brought dinner up from the house pre-heated. The roast beef stayed warm in an electric roaster, plugged into the extension cord that usually goes to the engine block heater on the John Deere. Between that and some Sterno-heated pans, dinner was served hot. With the sun on the side of the barn, and the heaters raging, I think we got it up to about 45 degrees, maybe 50 if you were right next to one of the heaters.

Kids and dogs and cousins everywhere, cookies by the ton —everybody had a great time. The fudge was frozen solid. I have to confess that it’s getting harder every year to remember all the names. My sisters’ children’s children are now having children. Kids grow up, babies happen — it’s a lot to keep track of. I don’t think we had random people coming in off the highway, but I’m not entirely certain. They would have been welcome, just the same.

Between the temperature plunging when the sun dipped behind the mountain, and the fact that the nearest bathroom was a half-mile away, things wrapped up quickly, if reluctantly. After opening presents and dancing the Hokey Pokey, everybody hauled something down to the truck, and it was more or less cleaned up. The good thing about having a huge, messy party in the barn is that the raccoons came in overnight and cleaned up.

You may not be celebrating Christmas with four generations of your family in an old dairy barn. It’s not for everybody. But however you celebrate the season, with friends, family or your crew on lift operations, I hope you have a great holiday. Thank you for letting me fill this corner of your paper for all these years. Merry Christmas.

Tom Clyde practiced law in Park City for many years. He lives on a working ranch in Woodland and has been writing this column since 1986.