Tom Clyde: Eat your lawn

The scientific journal “Nature Climate Change,” which I’m sure you have in your bathroom next to the New England Journal of Medicine, just published a study by UCLA that found that the past 20 years have been the driest 20-year period in the American West since the year 800. That’s 1,200 years ago, or more or less forever. That kind of pushes finding a parking space at Park City Mountain Resort at least a couple of notches down the list of existential threats. That’s the kind of drought that displaced whole cultures when their land became uninhabitable.

We have better technology than those early civilizations that literally withered away. We have wells and reservoirs and the ability to pump water long distances. It’s probably too early to move to Duluth, at least if the motivation is the drought. But on the other hand, it is kind of a problem if the farms in California are dried up, the forests burn to the ground and heat waves cause whole cities to shut down. It’s not trivial, especially if you eat or bathe.

So what are we doing about it? Well, the Legislature is proposing to require meters on secondary water supplies. Those are the irrigation pipes in urban areas where there are dual systems: treated water for drinking and untreated water for irrigation. In most places, the irrigation water isn’t metered or measured, and the assumption is that a lot of it is wasted because it’s free. It’s not cheap to dig up and install thousands of meters on all those connections. The water suppliers don’t want to push the costs off on their customers but can’t absorb them, either. The goal is meters by 2030. That doesn’t seem all that difficult, and the water has been free for decades, so paying something in arrears seems OK. We will see what the Legislature does with it. It’s probably too logical pass. They appear to be a lot more concerned about the participation of transgender student-athletes in high school sports, masks and insignificant tax cuts for people who don’t need them.

Meanwhile, Utah is the fastest-growing state in the country. Over the 20 years of mega-drought we have increased the population from about 2.23 million people to 3.33 million now. None of those additional million brought any water with them when they came. So even without a millennial drought, we’re stretching the resource thin. The state’s leaders think that doubling our population in the next 40 or 50 years seems like a good idea.

In the 1890s, a guy named Henry Nash Smith promoted the theory of climatology that “the rains will follow the plow.” The idea was that the act of plowing ground somehow caused rain to fall on it. It seems idiotic now, but people believed it, mostly because they had never experienced an area like the Great Plains before. So the promise of rain enticed thousands of farmers on to the Great Plains during a period that was unusually wet. They built homesteads and towns and generally starved out by about 1910 when it became clear that plowing up the prairie didn’t make any difference in rainfall amounts. The rainfall pattern reverted to the mean, and the homesteaders went packing.

It feels like we are making decisions on the same quality of science. The updated version of the 1890s folly appears to be, “The rains will follow the condos.” Stick up the “open house” sign and surely there will be water available. Build a pipeline from Lake Powell to St. George even though most scientists don’t think Lake Powell will ever fill again. But if there’s a pipeline and a reservoir, surely there will be snowpack in the northern mountains to fill it. Right? Don’t bet on it.

Of course those same ancient tree rings ought to have identified the wettest 20-year period in that 1,200 year study. It would be useful to know if the wettest 20 followed directly on the heels of the driest 20, or if the wet period came 50 or 100 years later. If there is a consistent pattern of alternating dry and wet cycles, the study didn’t describe it, or at least the numerous reports on the study didn’t say anything about it. So we don’t know if it’s reasonable to assume that the drought continues indefinitely, or the odds suggest a quick reversion to what we think of as “normal.” In the 1980s, the Great Salt Lake was flooding the airport. Nobody knows.

So we plunge ahead expanding demand against an apparently diminishing resource. Last summer, with extreme conditions, we made the ultimate sacrifice. We watered our lawns only three times a week. Somehow, we survived. Nothing dried up that you’d notice. The comments on the mega-drought article were mostly of a vein that agriculture uses the bulk of our water, irrigating hundreds of thousands of acres of land. The commenters thought that should be curtailed in the interest of preserving green lawns in the suburbs. Who needs agriculture? While there’s no doubt that agricultural use could be a lot more efficient, the farmer in me sees it differently. If it’s that important, maybe they should try eating their lawns.

Tom Clyde practiced law in Park City for many years. He lives on a working ranch in Woodland and has been writing this column since 1986.