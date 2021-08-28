Tom Clyde: Epic renewal

I have skied Park City Mountain Resort since it opened in 1963. Christmas that year was ski gear and lessons that started in January. For nearly 50 years, I’ve had some kind of season pass there. It’s a big part of life. When the pass renewal information came in the mail this week, it seemed like it should be automatic. Especially at the new discounted price for an Epic Local Pass of $583. What’s there to think about? Turns out, quite a lot. It was a hot topic of discussion among friends, most of whom can spill $583 and not miss it.

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde.



The Vail Resorts business model upended the ski industry. It used to be that resorts sold lift tickets to pay for the operation, and the food service and ancillary stuff was supplemental. Vail Resorts turned that on its head, and is more or less giving the lift service away, and making its money on food and beverage, ski school and rentals provided to vacationers. A customer like me, and most likely you, is a losing proposition. If a local skier skis 50 days (which is a pretty lame effort if you live here), your cost per day is under $12. If you’re part of the local cohort who gets a couple of hours in almost every morning, lift access might as well be free. There isn’t much spending on the other high-margin stuff.

So why were my friends questioning renewing their Epic passes? There is a sense that the experience has been seriously diminished. “Wrecked” was the word some used. The 20% discount isn’t a benefit if the resort makes it up by increasing skier volume. There are a lot of things missing at PCMR, but volume isn’t one of them.

For most of us, mid-week lift lines at PCMR are a recent and unwelcome turn of events. Parking has been a problem on weekends for decades. It’s now a problem on a Tuesday morning in deepest, darkest January. For spoiled locals, going out for a couple of hours in the morning is the equivalent of going for a jog in the neighborhood. It’s why we live here. Now, between traffic, parking, over-crowded base facilities and lift lines, getting on the mountain has become like the Hunger Games.

I looked back at last season. I skied less at PCMR than ever before. The price difference at Deer Valley Resort is substantial, even for those of us on the senior rate. It used to be that lift lines were shorter, but the Ikon Pass ended that. The higher price buys parking. Parking at Deer Valley has become tight, but not as tight as PCMR’s. Parking at the Canyons base is generally pretty easy, but you trade the parking ease for the mayhem at the Orange Bubble or gondola — and I prefer the terrain on the Park City side.

I was almost persuaded to buy just the Deer Valley pass, then remembered three specific days at PCMR last year. They all involved some hiking from the Jupiter and McConkey’s chairs, and any one of them was well worth the cost of the full season pass. Hiking to the top of Jupiter Peak and skiing down the Hourglass with my friend in her pink Clown Day tutu may have preserved my sanity in the weirdness of last year’s pandemic. We came out and saw the masses at the Bonanza chair, and just kept going to the bottom. No reason to kill the buzz by getting in line.

So, on the assumption that there will be deep powder in Portuguese Gap again this year, and sunny days when hiking Jupiter Peak being tonic for the soul, I renewed the Epic Pass.

It’s not just the lower Epic price that will increase our volume. The traffic congestion in the Cottonwood canyons is terrible. I know several people who always skied Snowbird who have decided to move to this side of the mountain because of it. There’s no plan to deal with it.

The city bus system does a pretty good job for people who are right in town. Between the city and county bus systems (which duplicate routes as well as overhead), there is workable coverage in the Kimball Junction area. What isn’t workable is a remote parking and shuttle system for anybody who is coming from Salt Lake, Heber or otherwise outside the immediate area. And that’s where the traffic is coming from. For them, the only option is parking at the resorts or spilling into the neighborhoods.

If there were a satellite lot with ample parking, and an efficient shuttle to the resort base, I would probably use it on busy days. When the resorts start charging more for parking than they do for lift access, I would definitely use a shuttle system. Spending $2,500 a year on parking isn’t going to happen. But there is no plan. It feels like there is active resistance to finding a solution, even if it’s a temporary lot that doesn’t have all the accouterments of a world-class parking lot. Both ski areas ought to be clamoring to work with the city to get something built because the lack of parking is damaging their customer experience. But nothing happens.

See you in traffic.

Tom Clyde practiced law in Park City for many years. He lives on a working ranch in Woodland and has been writing this column since 1986.