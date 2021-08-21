Tom Clyde: Let it rain

Well, it’s been an interesting week around here. The terror that lurks in the back of our mountain-dwelling minds nearly came true with the Parleys Canyon Fire. The blaze erupted on Saturday afternoon, spreading rapidly toward the Summit Park neighborhood. As a preemptive move, 6,000 or 7,000 people were evacuated. The access in the upper reaches of Summit Park and Pinebrook is limited enough that officials wanted to get an orderly exit before the flames were licking at the bumpers of the cars heading down, blocking the fire trucks from getting up. Getting ahead of it made a lot of sense, just in case.

The work of the fire crews was amazing, and they quickly got the spread stopped. The aerial crews were a wonder to watch on TV. I’ve never thought of a 737 as a stunt plane, but these huge planes were flying low and dumping the retardant to spare the neighborhoods. Other planes dipped water out of Jordanelle Reservoir, flying low enough to scoop water into the tanks but not low enough to scoop the plane into the lake.

Our community rallied and the displaced found places to stay. The high school was set up as a temporary shelter, but in the end, few required it. They found places with friends, family, local hotels and rental companies, or total strangers who made room for them. That buoys up hope for humanity, at least for a week.

The Sheriff’s Office has admitted there were communication problems with the Spanish-speaking population getting accurate and timely notice. That’s a lesson learned, and given the location of the apartment complex where so many of them live, they were the least at risk. I suspect it would have been handled differently if they had been in the direct path of the fire.

Overall, the response seems to have been about as dead-on as it could have been. Thanks to the firefighters for their work, to the other first responders who managed the scene and kept people safe. A high quality, well-trained, and nearly perfectly executed response prevented a disaster. It didn’t hurt that it rained.

I’ve had almost-biblical rain storms at my house. After a summer of hay withering in the field, and the river more or less dry, this rain has been a swing to the other extreme. The last rainy week dropped nearly 4 inches. Then it dried out a bit. This week has produced over 3 inches so far, with more to come. The ground is saturated from the previous storm cycle, and this one is running off.

There is a river flow gauge a couple of miles downstream of my house. Through the course of this parched summer, I’ve watched it obsessively. Before this rain cycle, the flow was 26 cubic feet per second, barely enough to keep the bottom wet. That was an all-time low in the 60 years they have had the gauge in place. With the rain, it suddenly is over 400 cubic feet per second. The long-term average for this time of year is about 100. It’s running fast and muddy.

A pond behind my house had nearly dried up, and it smelled like low tide. It would really stink, but for all the smoke in the air that out stinks it. Suddenly, it is full again, actually kind of too full. The water is muddy like spring runoff.

It won’t cure the drought but certainly helps. It did a number on the Parleys fire and will prevent others from getting started. It’s too late to save the hay but will produce some fall pasture grass that is almost as good. The dogs like playing in the mud. It’s all climate weirdness as predicted, and I guess we should get used to the new abnormal.

I’m sickened by the mess in Afghanistan. It seemed so inevitable, whether we left five years ago or 10 years from now. After 20 years, a trillion dollars and over 3,000 American lives lost, the Afghan army we’ve been propping up just evaporated. The country was lost. The evacuation is a mess. Biden will take the heat for the botched details, and rightly so. The decision to leave was put in motion by Trump, and with overwhelming public support. It needed to end years ago. Shouldn’t the intelligence effort on the ground have been able to foresee the ghosting of the Afghan army? Hell, I could foresee it from my house in Woodland. Twenty years and four presidents. Congress is supposed to be providing oversight of things they pour money on. Apparently nobody in Congress bothered to ask what we were accomplishing, or if it was successful. Shouldn’t there be some resignations somewhere?

Our wars these days don’t require any sacrifice or adjustment at home. That’s wrong. There was no draft, no sugar rationing, and really no attention paid to it by most of us. It was visible only in terms of what we couldn’t spend on other things. The few military families paid a huge price for it while the rest of us shrugged. That’s wrong, too. But we should be running the elected officials who mismanaged this thing for 20 years out of office.

Tom Clyde practiced law in Park City for many years. He lives on a working ranch in Woodland and has been writing this column since 1986.