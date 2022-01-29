Tom Clyde: Proper apres ski in Aspen

I’ve been around here long enough that I’m not easily shocked anymore. Three million bucks for one of those Enoch Smith houses in Park Meadows? Hell, I’ll take two at that price. Labor relations at the resort so bad that we almost had a strike? Saw that one coming years ago. Bentleys parked at Walmart in Heber while the private jets circle like buzzards? Just another Tuesday.

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde.



But I recently stumbled across an article about a level of excess we haven’t even attempted here. Aspen now has a service to liven up your apres ski experience. I have to confess that my apres ski experience generally consists of a walk with my dogs or a couple of hours on the tractor if it has snowed. But for those who are looking for more, Aspen has teamed up with the folks at Prada to offer something better.

Through an outfit they call Aspenx, which surely is not to be confused with Latinx, you can reserve a private ski beach cabana for three hours at a time. There’s a package for a six-person cabana. It’s quite the affair. It includes three bottles of champagne or rose, one can of Ramona Amarino per person, caviar “with accouterments,” sliced Jamon Iberico with Costini (sorry, no accouterments with that), an individual black truffle pizza, and a bag of popcorn to eat on the gondola when they haul you down the hill.

There are three levels of packages, with the difference being mostly the quality of the wine. They range from perfectly tacky $1,800 to $4,800. They all include a live DJ. The tax and tip are included. Split among eight of you, that looks like a season pass each. But when I pushed all the way through the website to the “buy now” button, it turns out that it is $4,800 per person. Like in each. So if there were, say, eight of you gathered around the Aspenx cabana guzzling your three bottles of Dom Perignon, you’re drinking a new Subaru to finish off a day of skiing. If the included three bottles of wine weren’t enough, the tab could easily exceed an Audi.

Of course you can’t be expected to endure an experience like that without being able to customize it to your individual needs. You can specify the theme of the experience focused on “culture, culinary, art, craft, or outdoors.” Outdoors seems to go without saying, since it is, like literally, outdoors. But that’s not enough refinement. After choosing the theme, you can also select the “vibe” setting for things like — and I am not making this up — “indulgent, foodie, intense, or Instagram-worthy.”

It would be a terrible faux pas to show up at the cabana in anything but the best. The Prada ski collection includes a matching men’s and women’s jackets in a design called “extreme graphic.” They got that right. It’s a white jacket with what appears to be black duct tape randomly applied in large strips. The men’s version is $5,100, and the women’s $5,400. They are the kind of jacket that you only want to be seen in once. It’s not something to wear when you are out getting the oil changed and stuff. So really, you would need to add that to the cabana tab, bringing the apres ski event total to around $10,000, each, assuming you had suitable pants to wear with such a jacket. Frankly, the Prada pants seemed quite reasonable compared to Patagonia, for example. So you could probably get by with what you already have in that department, then top it all off with a $95 cashmere beanie.

I checked several upcoming weekends, and there is only limited availability. The 3 p.m. sessions are all gone, and the 1 was not always available. Snooze you lose.

One element driving the design of the Deer Valley parking lot development is a desire to build an appealing location for apres ski. At those prices, I begin to see why. There are decks at Snow Park that work for apres. I don’t really know how well they function because it’s been years since I’ve seen 4 p.m. at a ski resort. The issue isn’t the lack of a $4,800-per-person cabana. It’s that I ski five or six days a week and am generally done and ready to go home for a late lunch by 2.

St. Regis has generated a lot of press over their “Vintage Room,” which is a lovely apres lounge in one of those big plastic tents from Diamond Rental. It has great views, and the furnishings are elegant. But it’s still a tent. I haven’t been able to chase down the pricing on that. Their website says that seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so it’s possible that the unwashed will be there with you, probably not wearing Prada Extreme Graphic jackets. But you can reserve the VIP section for a group of up to 10 people. The St. Regis has the decency not to publish a price for that.

For some reason, skiing has developed a reputation for being a sport for rich white people. Never have been able to figure that out.

Tom Clyde practiced law in Park City for many years. He lives on a working ranch in Woodland and has been writing this column since 1986.