Tom Clyde: Shooting ourselves in the foot

A guy is reorganizing things to put the summer gear away and get ready for skiing. In the process, he drops a ski boot off the top shelf and it lands smack dab on his big toe. It hurts like mad, throbbing and swollen. It might be broken, and he’s going to lose the nail. After pretending that it will be OK for a couple of days, he finally decides to get it looked at because, in his darkest hours, he assumes it gangrenous and is going to fall off.

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde.



He drives to the emergency room. At the desk, they tell him that a smashed toe is not an emergency, and he should go to the instacare place instead. The line there is an hour deep, but the person he talked to said that there isn’t anything to do for a smashed toe except tough it out. Everybody admits that his toe is a mess, but nobody will do much about it because there are so many bigger messes in line in front of him. A throbbing purple toe is well down the list compared to people who have cut fingers half off on a construction site.

The pain is terrible, and the solution becomes clear. If it’s not an emergency now, he’ll make it one. He goes back to the emergency room and shoots himself in the foot. Now he is able to move right to the head of the line. They patch him up and he will be good as new, aside from missing the ski season because he shot himself in the foot. And still lost the nail.

That kind of twisted logic seems to be behind the county’s apparent willingness to approve 1,100 housing units at Kimball Junction on the “tech park” property. It wasn’t all that long ago that Kimball Junction was reconstructed as a SPUI, or “single point urban interchange.” That was supposed to solve it. Obviously it didn’t. Everybody admits that Kimball Junction can’t handle the current traffic volume. So let’s add some more.

The latest proposal for Kimball Junction involves a tunnel that starts at about the road to the ski jump, and takes through traffic underground all the way to where it spills out on to Interstate 80. That’s a huge pile of cash, and traffic at Kimball Junction isn’t bad enough that UDOT has been willing to push that to the top of the list. It’s a throbbing, painful toe. But it’s not bad enough to get bumped to the front of the line of all the other UDOT-funded projects. Not even with the new infrastructure bill that our congressman voted against.

But if we add 1,100 units right in the thick of it, things will be completely beyond functioning. Traffic will be so congested that UDOT will take pity on us and, like the guy who shot himself in the foot to create a real emergency, they will bump us up to the front of the line. Utah being Utah, the pro-development policies would never let UDOT tell Summit County that the county caused the problem and maybe they (we) should pay to fix it. The assumption is that UDOT will, once again, come to Summit County’s rescue and spend millions of dollars to alleviate a traffic nightmare that didn’t have to be created in the first place.

A significant number of the proposed units will be in some kind of affordable housing program. We desperately need more affordable housing. But people in affordable units drive cars, too, and put kids in schools, which creates more demand for affordable housing for the additional teachers. They shop in grocery stores — which can’t staff the store because of the housing situation.

There are no good options, and whatever decision the county makes, the Kimball Junction area will get more congested. I don’t know what the “least worst” decision is, but adding 1,100 residential units there in hopes that it will accelerate reconstruction of the Kimball Junction interchange probably isn’t it.

On other fronts, there appears to be something of a blue jeans crisis. For years, I’ve worn the same model of Carhartt jeans. They fit just right. I buy them in batches of four and wear them until they are shot, declining from wearing around town, to barbed-wire-snagged for working on the ranch, then painting pants, to garbage. I’m at the point where I need to do a refresh. But they can’t be found. There’s a cotton shortage, or a fabric shortage, or the sewing factory in Asia is closed, or they are mildewing in container ships off Long Beach.

The stores don’t have them. The website just says “currently out of stock.” If I were to grow 6 inches taller, which seems unlikely, or add 6 inches around the waist, which seems more plausible, there are a few out there.

I tried a different brand, but really, changing the brand and model of jeans a guy wears is like adopting a new religion. I’m not about to convert to Wranglers in a polyester blend. Not sure what to do, but the season for shorts is over.

Tom Clyde practiced law in Park City for many years. He lives on a working ranch in Woodland and has been writing this column since 1986.