Tom Clyde: Ski pass decisions

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde.

Tom Clyde mug

Summer’s done. The potguts have hibernated, and the geese are packing. They seem to be getting ready for the migration, maybe teaching the young ones how to fly in formation. For now, though, they are still here, honking their disapproval when I walk through the pasture. The hummingbirds have hit the trail. They used to suck the feeder on the porch dry in a couple of days. It’s been nearly a week since I filled it last. The leaves are beginning to turn.

It’s a little early to be looking for the big hornet nests that are as good a prediction of the coming winter as anything legitimate science puts out there. After a couple of pounding rain storms, there might not be any nests left to observe. The theory is that if they build at the tops of the trees, it will be a snowy winter, and if they build near the ground, it will be a light winter. If they build in the tractor shed, the forecast is that I will get stung when the door opens. So far the “scientists” have produced their useless maps that show strong indications of cold/wet in the northwest and warm/dry in the southwest—and Utah in between. Anything goes. Nobody knows what a “high probability of normal” means anymore. For 20 years, “normal” has been an aberration.

Will this be the huge winter that busts the drought, or another year of skiing rock-covered runs on machine-made snow? No idea. But it’s still time to buy ski passes before the price goes up.

In conversations with friends, the strategy on ski passes appears to be more complicated this year. Most of us ski a lot, and in the past have enjoyed having passes at both Park City and Deer Valley. Normally, the discussion would be pretty short—we all do what we did last year, with a combination of passes that gives us access, with the compromises that budgets require. Some will have a mid-week only at Deer Valley, others go with the full Epic and nothing at Deer Valley. If out-of-town friends or family are coming, you need to match up with their Ikon or Epic so you can ski together.

If all of those logistics weren’t complicated enough, there is the fetid ghost of last ski season hanging over it all. Most of us finished last year at Park City Mountain swearing never to go back again. The weather last winter was frustrating enough, but by the time Vail’s team of cost cutters got through with it, there was nothing about the experience that deserved a repeat. They have a well-deserved boycott on their hands. Despite having had some kind of pass at Park City for 50 years, last year really soured the experience. My plan was to buy a full season at Deer Valley and never even glance across the rope in Empire.

Then I rode my bike up to Shadow Lake and looked around Jupiter Bowl. Every year, there are a handful of days in Jupiter, any one of them soul-quenching enough to justify the full cost of the pass. Can I really go through a ski season without having that available? So I’m wavering.

Vail would probably be happier without me. Locals buy a cheap pass and wear it out. We don’t spend a dime on anything else on the hill, and in the end, it probably costs them money to have me as a vocally disgruntled customer. Two and a half million Epic Passes—they won’t miss mine. But there’s Jupiter.

The boneheads in Broomfield are at least trying to repair the damage they wrought last year. They announced they will limit the sales of day tickets. There’s no indication of what the limit on skier numbers on the hill might be—and I assume it will be set cynically high so they can say there is a cap, but it will never be reached. The cap doesn’t apply to pass holders, only the full-retail walk-ups. But at least they are trying to avoid repeating last year’s goat rodeo.

Paid parking will cause a lot of adjustments. The reservation system complicates the often spontaneous decision to ski. It will force locals like me to carpool instead of a group of 10 arriving in individual cars. That’s frankly long overdue, even if unpopular. We are coming from everywhere from Summit Park to Woodland, and all points in between. We will still arrive in town one to a car, and need to park someplace to consolidate into fewer cars for the last mile (cars with 4 people park free, can somebody claim to be pregnant?). PCMR’s parking problem will become every neighborhood’s parking problem, and the grocery stores will have to defend their own parking pretty vigorously. Getting on the mountain at the Canyons side of things, where parking is free, will be even worse than it is now. A well-oiled machine.

All of that confirms the decision to vote with my feet and ski Deer Valley except for the Jupiter issue.

Decisions, decisions . . .