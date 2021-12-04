Tom Clyde: Spring skiing in December

Ski season is up and running, kind of. It’s been years since we had a season get off to such a slow start. I think it was 1976 that we basically missed Christmas. Salt Lake got smogged in for months. I was living in the valley at the time, and I think we went from Thanksgiving through the end of February without enough direct sunlight to cast a shadow. That winter was the tipping point, and I knew I had to get out of there.

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde.



Thanks to snowmaking, things are slightly better this snowless winter. I passed on opening day at Canyons Village, but got out a couple of days midweek. It’s good for a couple of hours. In the warmth of the 50-degree afternoon, it was like spring skiing. Coverage is more than adequate on the run, and transitioned quickly to green grass off the run. The snow was soft and easy to turn in. My legs were quite confused by it all, and after a half dozen runs, I was beginning to feel like I had done this before. It wasn’t pretty, but a couple of hours later, it began to work. There were actual moguls on Kokopelli, and maybe that wasn’t the best choice for the first day out. It was, however, the only choice.

They were running five — count ‘em, five — lifts to serve the open runs. I got into a debate with friends over whether there were two open runs or just one. The official Park City Mountain Resort report said there were two — Kokopelli and Mellow Moose. But Kokopelli feeds into Mellow Moose, so if you ski Kokopelli, it either counts as two runs, or Mellow Moose doesn’t count. The way I figure it, they had one and a half runs open. It really doesn’t matter; the skiing was fun.

The Park City base is open now, with a similarly dubious count of runs open. Somehow, from the top of Payday to the bottom counts as three open runs, plus Turtle Trail on the beginner chair. Calling that three open runs is proof that inflation is running rampant. I haven’t made it there yet because the snow on the Canyons side, starting at mid-mountain, seems like a better bet.

In addition to good snow, the operation feels normal this year. Although mid-week there have been no lift lines, things are mask-free, and chairs are being loaded normally. I hope that holds through the season. I didn’t go into the lodge, but apparently we will need to provide proof of vaccination to eat inside. What counts as proof? Is a photo of the vaccination card good enough? Maybe we need to show the bruise at the booster shot injection site, though that won’t last. I used to think the worst job on the mountain was snowmaking. It’s cold, wet, noisy and dark. But it would be a joy compared to being the person at the door who has to turn people away because they lack proof of vaccination. Good luck with that.

Deer Valley is opening this weekend. They typically will have more terrain open, and run a bunch of lifts to access the on-mountain lodging. There are strange-looking ribbons of white winding down through the Deer Crest development so the homeowners can ski down to the Jordanelle gondola. Those are mostly the HOA-maintained trails. We can’t expect them to get in their car and drive to the gondola base, but keeping snow on the lower trails when it’s in the mid-50s in the afternoons won’t be easy.

The abrupt management change at Deer Valley puts a cloud over it all. In the past, they had enough experienced people who had smoothly opened the place for so many years they could do it in their sleep. I’m not sure that’s still the case. This is clearly going to be a challenging year, both because of the lack of snow and uncertainties over the latest virus eruption. I hope they pull it off.

Nobody knows what the season will look like, and it’s still early. Reservations are strong, though I assume cancellations will start if there isn’t a big storm soon. The long-range forecasts from the Weather Service point to it being warmer than normal, and snowfall being average to below average. Anything farther out than about 10 days is voodoo. The hornet nests were mostly blown out of the trees or drown in the August storms. The limited sample of surviving hornet nests is all over the place, high in the trees and low to the ground. So the hornets don’t have a clue, either. What happens happens, and there is nothing we can do about it. The resorts will get more terrain open, pumping millions of gallons of water up the mountain. And eventually, there will be some snow. We hope.

But for now, the skiing is not bad. Get it while you can.

