Tom Clyde: Toxic excess

Like most of you, I live pretty well. My house is small but comfortable, with garage space for 7 vehicles, mostly useless old tractors. I drive a decent car, and could afford something more exciting if I wanted it. Summit County is an island of comfort. We whine endlessly about traffic on our way between skiing at top end ski resorts and our multi-million dollar homes. Even for the poor among us, life is a kind of designer poverty. Summit County is a pretty good place to be poor because we have a strong commitment to services and education that help take the edge off a little. I’m not saying I want to live on $15/hour cleaning condos, but if you have to do that, life is probably a little easier here, and the opportunities available to your kids are better than in most other places at the same job.

Friends and family who live (comfortably) in Salt Lake always shake their heads in amazement at the excesses of life here in our bubble. Houses that seem way too big, parking lots full of cars that cost way too much, stores packed with merchandise that seems way too expensive — they find it pretty amusing and a little shocking at the same time. “Who buys that stuff?” is a typical reaction. Yes, who indeed. There’s really no upper limit. The mix of vehicles in the Kamas grocery store parking lot says a lot about the changed community.

A friend send me a link to some items in the Backcountry.com website. They had a pair of running shorts for $490. That’s not a typo. Four hundred and ninety bucks for a pair of ugly polyester shorts. They have two side pockets, so you’d expect to pay a little more than at Walmart. They offered an installment purchase plan with four interest-free monthly payments. There’s something wrong with running shorts that require financing options. To complete the look, they also had a Moncler Grenoble Lenglau puffy vest for $1,495. This is a generic puffy vest, but the “exaggerated front pockets add sophisticated style.” Well, send me one in each color. The same item from Patagonia, minus the exaggerated front pockets, is $179, which is about double what you would pay for L.L. Bean or Columbia. Gorsuch has several puffy vest options in the $1,200 to $1,400 range without having to wait for delivery.

Oddly, there were no reviews on the Backcountry website, so it’s hard to know if exaggerated front pockets are life changing.

Last year, Aspen introduced the “apres ski cabana experience,” where you could rent a goofy looking beach tent, complete with a private waiter, snacks and a bottle of wine for $4,800 per person. You could finish your ski day by gathering eight friends in the cabana and essentially eating and drinking a well-equipped Subaru before adjourning for dinner. They sold out the entire season in advance.

Assuming you bought the $1,495 puffy vest, and couldn’t score a cabana reservation, you still need someplace to wear it. But have no fear, there are appropriate events planned. Deer Valley sent an email to their season pass holders advertising the “Taste of Luxury” dinner series. The first event features “3-Michelin Star Chef Massimo Bottura for [an] exclusive meet-and-greet reception and personal cookbook signing with Chef Massimo, as well as an Italian dinner, consisting of a multiple course tasting menu with wine pairings” at Empire Lodge. It includes a “luxury gift” from KJUS ski/golf wear. The cost of the dinner is $2,250 per person, not including tax and tip. That’s some very special spaghetti. They expect to sell out three nights.

The big night out on the town for two of you would pretty quickly break $6,000. At the minimum, it would require a new pair of Carhartts, if not the puffy vest. But you would have your autographed cookbook, so I guess that makes it all worth it. For most of us, that looks like a month’s income.

My first thought when I looked at it was that it must be a benefit for local nonprofit. That kind of price for a charity dinner isn’t all that unusual, and the people who attend them fund some great programs in our community. I searched the website to find out which local charity was the focus of the event. It turns out the beneficiary is Alterra Mountain Company.

You can’t live in a ski resort and not be influenced by the excess. It just rubs off. My Deer Valley season pass, which is well beyond the means of probably 90% of Americans, is essential to me. I have occasionally been able to travel by private jet. But I still buy most of my clothes at Tractor Supply Company as a kind of defense mechanism.

Somehow, in a generation, life in ski towns evolved from Sorrells and tire chains to $490 French running shorts and $2250/plate dinners. We now have gated communities inside of other gated communities. Life here has become something cut out of “The Great Gatsby.” At some point the excess becomes toxic.