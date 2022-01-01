Tom Clyde: Trends from a weird year

Here we are at the end of another strange year. Last January seems like ages ago. We were in the thick of COVID, and there was that nastiness at the U.S. Capitol. Sadly both infections are still with us. My top story of the year is COVID. Not the disease itself, but the way it has reshaped our whole society. By spring of 2021, we had vaccines and reason to think things would return to normal. Kind of. Last ski season was still very COVID-impacted, but the resorts were open. They figured it out, made changes in operations, and come November, they opened. Lift lines were long because the lifts were running at reduced capacity. You needed reservations to ski and reservations to pee at Park City Mountain. The food and beverage operations at both Deer Valley and PCMR took a big hit.

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde.



But in the end, despite all the new protocols, it was a record-breaking ski season. Nobody would have predicted that. The changes kept employees healthy, tailgating in the parking lots became a competitive sport, and we had a record year despite poor snow and our goggles being fogged all the time from the masks. For that, we can all be grateful. It’s hard to imagine how bleak last winter would have been if the ski areas had been closed.

The skiing was the only game in town. Theaters and sports arenas were closed or barely functional. People discovered life outdoors. Outdoor recreation surged. The national parks had crushing increases in visitation. You couldn’t buy a bicycle. And the ski areas were packed. One of the interesting things about last ski season is that despite the record volume, the resorts didn’t have record-breaking days. The traffic evened out, and Wednesday was about as busy as Saturday.

That’s the real story. The “work from home” factor. Salt Lakers found they could ski a few hours and still get their jobs done on their own schedules. Nationally, people were reluctant to go back to the office, and then the new, improved variants of the plague hit. Nobody’s going back to the office. Ever.

Instead of working in office towers in New York and Chicago, the masters of the universe are doing whatever it is they do from spare bedrooms in Hideout. There are jobs where you can’t work from home. Some jobs require a physical presence. The plumber, grocery checker or linemen fixing your power can’t phone it in. The divide will get wider in coming years, with some people enjoying a life-changing flexibility and others tied to rigid schedules, largely taking care of those who are free of schedules.

The current ski season is my No. 2 story. This year we have a 47% increase in Epic Pass sales at Vail, which probably means a similar increase in skier traffic at PCMR. Deer Valley doesn’t report numbers, but I would assume an even greater increase in Ikon Pass sales in Utah. Ikon is a screaming deal if you live in Salt Lake and like to ski all the resorts. With that increased skier traffic number out there early, and the experience of the increased traffic last ski season, the city prepared for the inevitable carmageddon by doing — nothing.

The scenic tailings pond parking lot exists, plowed and lighted. There is now a left turn signal that would let buses make a turn on to Kearns Boulevard, where there is a widened shoulder. There are even signs that warn drivers to look for buses on the shoulder. There are no buses.

The two big development proposals, in Kimball Junction and the PCMR parking lots, spent the year mired in a process that seems designed to avoid decisions. A crowd of 800 people with proverbial pitch forks may have finally forced the issue at Kimball Junction. The developer, sensing mayhem, is “reimagining” the project before coming back. The same thing needs to happen in the city. The shift in political winds is a big story. The public has been firmly against additional development for a long time. Government is finally catching up. The county manager is suggesting a moratorium on new applications in the county. It’s a start. I think there would be a solid majority vote in favor of tearing stuff down. In a town that is primarily a real estate market with ski resorts attached, that’s a major shift.

The economic changes over the past year became apparent the other day. I was running errands in Heber, and every time I came out of a store, there was another private jet taking off. Others were circling the airport like buzzards over a fresh carcass waiting to land. The obscenely big money has driven the regular rich people out. The middle class is left out cold. The rising tide may lift all boats, but it drowns the boatless. Land values are making agriculture in Summit and Wasatch counties a quaint hobby; it’s almost dead as a business. Cattle will soon be as scarce as silver miners around here.

It gets weirder by the day. But the snow has been pretty good lately.

Tom Clyde practiced law in Park City for many years. He lives on a working ranch in Woodland and has been writing this column since 1986.