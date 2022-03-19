Tom Clyde: What a long, strange trip it’s been

This week marked the second anniversary of COVID. I keep a sporadic journal, and went back to look at March of 2020. I was skiing a lot and not paying much attention to the world. A strange new plague was popping up around the country, and I recorded thinking that, while it might be new in New York, we had just finished up Sundance. There was a virus from every corner of the globe in town for that. If New York had COVID, we surely had it in Costco-sized packages.

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde.



The first inkling of things getting weird here was in the Snow Park restaurant at Deer Valley. Before Alterra wrought their magic on the place, Snow Park was a wonderful way to end a ski day. My gang was eating there three or four days a week, thoroughly reveling in the decadence of a half-dozen different chocolate cakes. On the 12th, the silverware and trays vanished. You had to get them from the servers instead of a rack where the whole world was coughing on it. The next day, there was Saran Wrap covering the cafeteria stations, and people in masks behind the counter would hand food to you. There was fear in their eyes; they knew something we didn’t.

The day after that, the county Health Department announced that an employee of a Main Street bar had tested positive. Surely he wasn’t the only active case in town; it had already spread far and wide. But he and the business took the heat, and the Health Department shut them down. “COVID hits Park City.” Men in hazmat suits were shown on TV.

On the way home from that last, shrink-wrapped lunch, I stopped at the grocery store in Kamas to pick up a couple of items. It looked like there had been a riot in there. Shelves — no, whole aisles — were stripped bare. The frozen food section consisted of one package of chopped okra. There were no paper goods, and hysteria lurked behind every dented can left on the shelf.

The next morning, the ski gang was trying to decide what time to meet. Somebody looked at the website and discovered that the season was done. Everything was shut. Vacationers were left stranded in a town with no restaurants and grocery stores that didn’t look much better than the empty shell in Kamas. It was unclear how they were going to eat until they could find a flight out. A friend sent me a photo of Main Street on St. Patrick’s Day. Not a soul in view for the whole length of the street. To round it all out, we had an earthquake that knocked Angel Moroni’s trumpet off the top of the Salt Lake Temple. The apocalypse had begun.

The official instructions from the local, state and national health authorities were inconsistent, constantly changing, confusing and ultimately wrong about a lot of things. We didn’t need to dip UPS packages in Clorox before bringing them into the house. The virus was new, so they were learning the response on the fly. The “science” ultimately became useless noise. You still need a mask on a plane but not at the movies.

While the rest of the country was on lock down, Park City thrived. The second-home owners arrived and didn’t go home. Outdoor recreation was considered safe. Trails and parks were packed. My house should have offered perfect isolation. Instead, all of the vacation cabins in the neighborhood became the “work from home” location of choice. It felt like Grand Central Station with a parade of neighbors stopping by to share whatever variant had closed their kids’ schools that week.

There were heroic mass vaccinations, and somehow what should have been a shared national triumph became all about vicious politics. We know everybody’s medical status these days — who’s had a booster, who got a fourth shot and who refuses to get a vaccination at all. Family gatherings became excruciatingly difficult. In Park City, masks were almost universal. The most infected places in the country were ski towns. In Kamas, we don’t need no stinkin’ masks, because everybody who works on the west side of the county left the virus at work.

We all know people who died, and people who are still recovering. And people who were perfectly fine through it all. I have no idea if I had it or not.

Two years and multiple variants later, here we are. COVID isn’t gone, but nobody cares anymore. We’ve all defined our own comfort zones. I haven’t been in Salt Lake more than a half-dozen times in two years, even though Park City poses a much higher risk. I have ski friends who are certain they will die if they use the restroom at the resorts. Their ski days are still limited by their bladder capacities. For some reason, the Walmart in Heber seems safe; I won’t go near Kimball Junction. But Home Depot is fine. I seldom eat out. I can pee at the resort, but I’m not going near an airport. Friends have been jetting all over the country. The Wednesday-night Zoom cocktail party that began two years ago is still going strong. It’s become more normal than visiting each other’s houses. We don’t know how to do that anymore. Nothing fully works. There is nobody in the office; stores still have empty shelves; you can’t buy a new car because they can’t get parts.

Within our own little pods of perceived safety, with our own workarounds and irrational protocols, life is completely back to normal. Or not. What a long, strange trip it’s been.

Tom Clyde practiced law in Park City for many years. He lives on a working ranch in Woodland and has been writing this column since 1986.