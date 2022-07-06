Tom Clyde: What to do about gas prices?

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde.

I filled my truck with gas the other day. $134. It was a real jolt, even though I’ve been buying gas all year long as the price goes up. But I normally drive the Subaru, and it has both a smaller tank and better mileage than the truck. So it ended up costing about double to fill the truck, and then factor in the 15 miles per gallon, and the few pieces of common pine lumber I needed to pick up suddenly became as expensive as some exotic hardwood.

The news is filled with discussions about high price of gas and what to do about it. The oil companies are price gouging. It’s Putin’s fault for invading Ukraine and messing up world energy markets. Producers cut back during the plague and haven’t brought production back on line as quickly as demand came back. Refineries aren’t at full production. Something to do with ethanol. There are demands that Biden must do more, though nobody really knows more of what. He has a proposal to take a “gas tax holiday” for a while that would remove the 18 cent federal gas tax. It might make things worse by increasing demand. It’s certain to reduce Federal highway funding. It seems like a pathetic gimmick and a bad idea.

Standing there next to my aging Ford while the pump went on and on, I could understand people being angry. I looked around the gas station, and it was almost all trucks. Most of them were work vehicles, probably driven hundreds of miles a week, so they get to do the $134 fill-up several times a month. My truck seldom leaves the ranch, and doesn’t get more than a couple of thousand miles a year on it. The cost of filling it, though shocking, isn’t significant given that the gas I put in there on Tuesday will still be in the tank on Labor Day. For the guy who has to drive to every job site, it’s got to hurt.

We’ve been here before and keep repeating the cycle. Gas prices soared in the 1970’s. I remember when prices broke a dollar a gallon from 20 cents, sometimes even lower, only a few months before. Americans reacted in predictable ways—we all ran out and bought Toyotas. The US auto industry cratered and never fully recovered. My brother-in-law clung to his land-yacht Chrysler through thick and thin, but everybody else was in line to get a Datsun or Toyota.

Then prices stabilized, and Chrysler came out with the mini-van, Ford with the Explorer, and suddenly, we all wanted big cars with lousy gas mileage again. The newer cars were more efficient than the prior versions. The newer cars used a little less, and economy quit being the top factor in choosing a car. Then prices went up, and we did it all again.

Then gas prices settled and we all decided we needed to drive SUV’s because that gnarly off-road capability was essential in the wilds of the mall parking lot. Look around, and the average car on the road is border-line huge. The Ford pickup is still the best-selling vehicle in the country. Not everybody is a plumber (in fact, when I needed one last week, it was pretty clear that nobody is a plumber), or needs to tow a big trailer. A truck can be handy, but I’d guess that half of them could be functionally replaced with a Honda Civic if that became more fashionable.

My point is that through all the angst about what is causing gas prices to go up, and who is to blame, and the probability that the Democrats will lose big in November because of gas prices even though the alternative seems to be nuts—in all of that Sturm und Drang—I have yet to hear the word “conservation.” Gas prices are high because supply isn’t keeping up with demand. Demand is high because more of us are driving bigger, less efficient vehicles, and driving them more miles. It’s everybody’s fault but our own.

New federal standards will require a fleet-average of 49 mpg for cars and light trucks by the 2026 model year. That only works if they average in the electrics. Trump had rolled back a less aggressive Obama standard, because conservatives don’t do conservation. Now Biden imposed the new, higher-than-Obama standard. While Federal policy ping-pongs around with no consistent direction, the auto industry just kept doing what they were doing, shifting toward electric vehicles as fast as they can. The oil companies are reluctant to bring on new facilities with a 30-year amortization if the nation is going electric and gas demand plunges.

So what do we do about high gas prices? How about nothing? How about letting prices encourage conservation, carbon reduction and electric conversion? I don’t like paying $5 for gas, whether it’s going into the Subaru or the 1948 McCormick-Deering tractor. But nudging ourselves off oil isn’t such a bad thing.