Tom Kelly: A community of excellence

Stein Eriksen’s Olympic medals.

Ski heroes have long been a part of our life here in Park City. We’ve been mesmerized by their talent as we sat as spectators during America’s Opening at Park City Mountain Resort, the Deer Valley Freestyle World Cup or the 2002 Olympics.

More than those fleeting moments of high-speed racing or rocketing 60 feet into the air, champion athletes are a vital component of our community culture and a source of local pride. That culture in Park City is deeply rooted in their excellence.

Dec. 11 is always a special day for me — the birthday of our legendary Stein Eriksen, who passed in 2015. Growing up in Norway, Stein learned early in life about excellence. He saw it in his father Marius’ innovative ski bindings that were a breakthrough for the sport in the 1930s. He witnessed it in the style of the sweater patterns his mother Bitten created that are still trending today. He took pride in his older brother Marius, who escaped World War II Norway to fly Spitfires for the Royal Air Force against the Nazis.

As a ski racer in post-war Norway, Stein became a legend as a young man during a period of unbridled growth in skiing. He was a trend setter in bringing the sport to America, spending the winter of 1953 in Sun Valley with a group of European ski stars and eventually settling in the states.

Last Saturday, a gathering of friends and employees of Stein Eriksen Lodge celebrated the lodge’s namesake in front of his trophy case. They gazed at the 1952 Olympic gold and silver medals, the record three world championship gold medals from 1954, and his U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame medallion — all symbols of athletic excellence.

His trifecta of medals in 1954 has been matched only three times, including by Park City’s own Ted Ligety, who follows Stein as an ambassador for Deer Valley.

Stein brought a special grace and elegance to our rough-and-tumble little mining town when he arrived in the early 1980s, helping to pioneer Deer Valley Resort and the lodge that bears his name. When you lay your ski on edge down Stein’s Way on Mayflower, you can imagine his style as he gracefully arced turns while his eyes gazed out to the High Uintas.

We are blessed that Stein’s own pathway led him from Norway to Boyne Mountain (a Detroit car dealer and ski area owner footing the bill), later hopscotching across America all the way to Park City. For decades, his laughter, engaging manner and passion for excellence reverberated through Stein Eriksen Lodge every day with his presence.

A longstanding mantra of mine is that “history is the roadmap to the future.” Today, there’s a new generation that didn’t know Stein. But his legend lives on.

That same afternoon, another generation of excellence was playing out next door at the Goldener Hirsch. Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn played host to a fashion show with Park City’s Cole Sport to unveil her own Head clothing line, fittingly entitled the Legacy Collection.

Vonn, one of the winningest athletes in ski racing history, won three Olympic medals (one gold) and a record 82 World Cup races. From her early days on tiny Buck Hill in Minnesota to her formative years at Vail, she, too, now calls Park City her home.

In an idyllic rooftop setting overlooking the holiday lights of Silver Lake Village below, Lindsey joined her models in showcasing the clean lines and subtle, yet distinctive colors of her skiwear line in front of a crowd of Park City admirers.

We live in quite a unique mountain environment. Our mining forefathers settled our town and brought it to the attention of the world through veins of silver ore. Today, our community is shaped by our Olympians — some born and raised here and others attracted to our mountain lifestyle.

As Stein’s son Bjorn raised a glass of aquavit as a toast and sang Helan Går at Stein Eriksen Lodge, my mind reflected back not just on Stein, but at the range of athletes who join us in calling Park City home.

Wisconsin native Tom Kelly landed in Park City in 1988 (still working on becoming an official local). Inducted into the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2019, he is most known for his role as lead spokesperson for Olympic skiing and snowboarding for over 30 years until his retirement in 2018. This is his 52nd season on skis.