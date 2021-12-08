Tom Kelly: In search of corduroy

A freshly groomed run at Deer Valley Resort.

Photo by Tom Kelly

We’ve become almost incensed each morning. “Alexa, what’s the snow report?” “Nothing,” she says, quickly shifting gears to tell me about a book promotion on Amazon, thinking that will somehow take my mind off the early-season snow drought.

As the sun crept up over the Uintas to the east, I glanced up to the ridgeline. Nothing there, with only a thin layer of white blanketing the peaks from Jupiter to Murdock. I think back to that nebulous Farmer’s Almanac report from August or the early-season dumps we had in October for inspiration.

Nonetheless, I dutifully check my gear bag and put the skis in the back of the car, mentally mapping out a strategy for the morning. While pushing my body through a foot of fresh snow is the holy grail of the sport, laying an edge in a sweeping GS turn down the manicured flanks is still an exhilarating experience.

I had just returned from a short trip to Colorado, notching four days on my annual count while testing who had the best early-season ribbon of white. Breckenridge won me over 1,000-foot drops linking peaks with lots of diversity. But it was good to be home.

As much as I had been dreaming about a nice powder morning, alas it was not yet to be. So that sent me in search of morning corduroy, which would have to suffice as a substitute.

Much like a powder day, there is a strategy to finding good corduroy. And even more so than a dump of 18 inches of white, it means getting the early lift. It was Deer Valley Resort’s opening weekend. Having spent most of my first weekends in December on the World Cup tour in the past, it was a treat to be in town and to take a break from morning outings down Kokopelli at Canyons Village to head up Bald Mountain.

In the pre-dawn hours I pored over the grooming report from Deer Valley to map out a strategy. The key was hitting Bald Mountain, ripping laps on the Sterling Chair. Wow, seven lifts would be spinning!

My modus operandi at DV has always been parking in the lower lot, booting up inside and catching Carpenter to start my day. With COVID, and a growing disdain for ski resort parking lots, I’ve been switching that up. And the 10 minutes it would take to ride Carpenter and ski down to Sterling would chew up valuable corduroy time.

So I drove to what feels like my own private parking lot in Swede Alley next to the Old Town transit center. I slipped my feet into my boot liners and zipped up my jacket, walking about 100 feet to the #4 orange line. Eight minutes later, I was at Silver Lake Village for the short walk to Sterling where a small, but passionate group of early-risers let out a somewhat weak whoop as the lift started spinning.

Heading up Sterling I glanced to the west to view the outline of Park City’s ridgeline. To the east, the sun crept up over the peaks of the High Uintas where just a week earlier you could still drive the Mirror Lake Highway all the way to Wyoming.

Park Record columnist Tom Kelly.

Courtesy photo

The sun was just starting to touch pieces of Birdseye as we arrived at the top terminal. We glided down to the edge. The windswept top face of Bald Mountain has never been my favorite run at DV, but it’s a quintessential starting point, testing your skills as you show off under the chairlift.

Today, it was exactly what I was seeking. It was a seemingly endless pathway of hundreds of parallel ribbons carved precisely into the snow by the overnight groomers, deftly driving their behemoth Prinoths setting tracks into the snow that would soon be broken by the high speed arcs of ski edges.

I took solace for a moment that the heavy winds from the west were indicative of a front moving in. It was a brisk morning, a bluebird day with, sadly, no immediate snow in sight.

I pointed my skis down into the fall line. My metal edges carved into the corduroy as I linked arc after arc. The ripsaw sound of steel on corduroy was music to my ears. I felt a bit like Ted Ligety as I carved a turn, laying the skis on their side and seeing if I could emulate Ted’s trademark hip-to-the-snow-and-let-gravity-be-your-friend type of turn. Well, we can dream.

We all know we will get snow. Maybe even this week. But today, it was about taking advantage of the fact that we live minutes from a ski resort and can take an hour or two in the early morning to rip a few turns down manicured corduroy soaking in the scenery on such a beautiful mountainscape.

Wisconsin native Tom Kelly landed in Park City in 1988 (still working on becoming an official local). Inducted into the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2019, he is most known for his role as lead spokesperson for Olympic skiing and snowboarding for over 30 years until his retirement in 2018. This is his 52nd season on skis.