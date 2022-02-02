Tom Kelly: My Olympic journey

Tom Kelly, right, has on three occasions honored an Olympic medalist with his standing pink beard wager. He is pictured here with cross-country skier Kikkan Randall, who helped the U.S. win gold in the team sprint in the 2018 Games.

Photo courtesy Steve Fuller/flyingpoint

This Friday, Beijing will welcome the world as athletes from around the globe descend on China for the 24th Olympic Winter Games, extending a ritual that began informally in Chamonix in 1924. For me, I’ll be right here in Park City joining others in watching the Games on NBC and reliving memories of my own experiences at 10 past Olympic Games. It will be my first miss in over three decades.

My Olympic journey was kindled by a 1960 childhood experience watching the Squaw Valley Olympics on CBS as a 7-year-old. That image never left me. I was quick to take the opportunity in 1980 to travel to tiny Lake Placid as a cross-country stadium announcer and assistant press chief. I recall the scene outside our 8×8 announcing booth in the woods as the big Finn Juha Mieto bent over sobbing after losing a close battle in the 15k with Swedish rival Thomas Wassberg. One afternoon I left my post in the press center, heading down to the adjacent high school running track to watch history unfold as my hometown (Madison, Wisconsin) hero Eric Heiden won speedskating gold (one of five).

In 1992 I traveled to Albertville, each day finding civility in the peaceful 20-minute gondola ride from Brides les Bains up to Meribel. I thought it would be cool to ski over to Les Meneuires to watch Alberta Tomba in the slalom on the final day. He was upset by Norway’s Finn Christian Jagge. I caught pneumonia when I got lost and cold on the way home.

Our team was much maligned coming into Lillehammer in 1994. That all changed on opening weekend when Tommy Moe won downhill gold. Later I stuffed him into a car with a Sports Illustrated writer who penned the famous Golden Boy cover story.

The 1998 Games in Nagano provided a potpourri of storylines from snowboarding’s debut to Picabo’s improbable super-G gold. But our investment in what became the Utah Olympic Park was on full display the day that locally trained aerialists Nikki Stone and Eric Bergoust won gold.

In 2002, the Games came to us. Shannon Bahrke and Joe Pack thrilled the hometown fans at Deer Valley and the world came to know Bode Miller, albeit wildly, up on one ski at Snowbasin. I vividly recall arriving at Park City Mountain Resort one afternoon late in the competition and trying to figure out why there were three USA athletes up on the men’s halfpipe scoreboard?

We found disappointment as a team in only winning 10 medals at Torino in 2006, a sign of how our standards had grown. But the night little-known Ted Ligety won a surprise gold was one I will never forget. Nor will I forget Rosey Fletcher’s snowboard GS medal and my pink-dyed hair from a seven-year-old bet I made with her.

Going into Vancouver in 2010 was similar to any of my Olympics in the past. But after day two, we knew it was not going to be the same. We had worked for 14 years towards a best-in-the-world vision. In Vancouver, we won medals at every turn. Even the little-heralded Nordic combined team took four! Athletes from other sports took inspiration themselves and found an inner strength. In all, we won 21 medals in ski and snowboard and we were, indeed, best in the world.

Amongst my 10 Olympics is just one in summer. London 2012 was just for fun. It was a time to enjoy the event as a spectator, calling in a few favors for a wonderful four days at the Games. We had ringside upper-deck seats to watch Team USA win gold in the 4x100m relay at the Olympic Stadium.

The Sochi Games took us to a truly different place. We came with fears but we left with a good feeling for our Russian hosts. We won 17 amazing medals, including giant slalom gold from Ted Ligety and a slalom win for Mikaela Shiffrin. But as a Parkite, watching locals Sage Kotsenburg and Joss Christensen win slopestyle gold made us proud.

PyeongChang was a smaller — almost regional-feeling Games. But there was remarkable drama athletically. Shaun White’s emotional gold brought tears to our eyes. But nothing in my four decades of Olympics could top the scintillating energy I felt at the cross-country stadium the night Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins won gold. It was on the second of three laps of the cross-country team sprint that it struck us that we were not just in that race for a medal, but that the women were looking for gold. Jessie’s finish dash with Stine Nilsson of Sweden left us breathless at first, then screaming for joy. And it left me with yet another pink beard.

When friends, colleagues and athletes boarded the Delta charter flight at LAX last Thursday, a bit of me was sad that I wasn’t there. But I rejoiced in seeing the youthful faces all filled with hope and excitement for their Olympic journey ahead as yet a new generation took their turn.

I’ve had my great share of those Olympic memories, going all the way back to sitting in mom and dad’s couch watching Penny Pitou win silver in 1960. This year I’ll join all of you in rooting from my own living room or on the screens at USA House in Park City.

Amid all the turmoil over China and COVID, let’s remember what the Olympics are about. It’s a special time for the kids next door whose families have sacrificed to give them opportunities. A few Olympians will compete for medals over the next few weeks. But most will take their pride from being a part of something that remains very special in our world today.

Wisconsin native Tom Kelly landed in Park City in 1988 (still working on becoming an official local). Inducted into the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2019, he is most known for his role as lead spokesperson for Olympic skiing and snowboarding for over 30 years until his retirement in 2018. This is his 52nd season on skis.