Tom Kelly: Sunday Drive: The lushness of spring





The morning sun was just painting the tops of Mt. Timpanogos as I walked down a lush green pathway. The violet of the fresh-blooming prairie flax stood out from the brilliant grasses as I followed a low, roaring sound in the distance punctuated by the chirping of birds. The mountains were coming alive!

Suddenly ahead of me, an oasis in the desert appeared with broad ribbons of water cascading through a field of rocks bordered by watercress and grass, before funneling suddenly into a raging stream against a backdrop of still snow-covered peaks.

This week, Sunday Drive keeps you somewhat close to home with a visit to Cascade Springs in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest outside of Midway. With spring runoff at its peak and vegetation brilliantly full, it’s an ideal time for a visit.

Each day, over seven million gallons of water flows out of the ground and over limestone terraces through Cascade Springs on its way to Provo Deer Creek and down to the Provo River, a vital waterway in the Wasatch Back. An interpretive trail with boardwalks and paved pathways winds its way through the cascades offering visitors a refreshing and up-close look at the work of mother nature.

Cascade Springs is a perfect family destination. Kids, count the numbers of birds you see and look up the names of the brilliant wildflowers along the trails and the waterways. Take the time to do a little research in advance to learn about the uniqueness of the tilted layers of the Wasatch Range that push the groundwater up to the surface.

This section of the Wasatch Back is jam-packed with remarkable scenery. You can build an afternoon loop by heading down U.S. 40 and U.S. 189 through Heber City, following the imposing face of Mt. Timpanogos to Sundance Resort. The drive up the Alpine Loop Backway on S.R. 92 affords you stunning views of the lower flanks of Timpanogos and magical aspens as the road winds its way up American Fork Canyon.

As the Alpine Loop heads to the north, it opens up breathtaking vistas to the east for seven miles before your arrival at Cascade Springs. Drop into one of the pullouts for a photo opp! The entire loop is now fully paved, so a passenger car is just fine. If you do bring the Jeep, there are a few optional side trips up Mill Canyon or into Wasatch State Park.

Last week I made a trip at dawn to get a truly peaceful look at Cascade Springs. There was a sense of calm in the hour after sunrise. The trails were quiet but the water continued unabated, oblivious of the time of day.

June is a special time in the mountains and into the desert. Melting snowpack brings the hillsides alive, as precious water uses gravity to make its way down its natural path. For an hour that morning, it was mesmerizing to just sit and watch the variations of the flow. It was Mother Nature at its finest.

The Details

Overview: You can simply drive to Midway then up and over the now fully-paved Cascade Springs Road. Plan on about 45-60 minutes from Park City. We prefer to build a loop, heading south to Sundance Resort then following the Alpine Loop to Cascade Springs – about a 90-minute drive but packing in a lot of scenery. This is an easy trip to build into a morning or afternoon.

Fees: Cascade Springs is a national forest fee area. You can make a kiosk payment at either parking lot. The America the Beautiful Pass (and Senior Pass) are accepted, along with others.

Fun Stuff: Cascade Springs offers simple hiking on paved paths with great interpretative signs – lots to learn for the kids. To fully enjoy the visit, do a little advance research on the science behind the water flow.

Dining: No picnics at Cascade Springs, but some nice pullouts along the Alpine Loop that will work. En route, grab a bagel in Heber City at Bagel Den (open Sunday) or sidetrack to Midway to hit Judy’s Donuts (closed Sunday). Do the full loop, ending up in Midway, for a pizza at Galleria (open Sunday).

Next Week: Given the full streams and lush landscapes, we’ll stay in the mountains next week with a simple trip over Guardsman Pass to Big Cottonwood, visiting Brighton and Solitude for some easy hikes.

